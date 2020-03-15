Cleveland State University in Cleveland announced March 14 its women’s basketball coach, Chris Kielsmeier, tested positive for COVID-19.
“It has been a very challenging couple of days,” Chris Kielsmeier said in a news release. “I am beginning to feel better and look forward to getting back to 100%.”
CSU President Harlan Sands said in the release, “We appreciate Chris doing the right thing by staying home and alerting us as soon as he started feeling ill. His actions were helpful in limiting exposure to the CSU community.”