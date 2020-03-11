Cleveland State University will extend its spring break by a week and shift to remote delivery when students return March 23 through April 10, its president wrote in a March 11 notice.
The notice was posted on the university's coronavirus page and was in response to Gov. Mike DeWine's recommendations that colleges and universities in Ohio suspend face-to-face instruction.
It came a day after Sands announced that the university was considering the option of using remote delivery of instruction but was concerned that not all of its students own computers.
"We will deliver classes in this way through April 10 with the intent to resume on-campus classes on April 13, although we will continue to reassess this approach,” Harlan Sands, president of CSU, wrote. “Even though on-campus classes will be cancelled, the university will remain open."
Sands’ email also stated, “Following our extended spring break period, beginning Monday, March 23 and until further notice, CSU will suspend all face-to-face instruction, lectures, discussion sessions, seminars and other similar classroom settings, and move to remote instruction.”
Sands encouraged students to remain at home, but said the university would make “special accommodations for anyone unable to go home.”
In terms of events, “We will continue to support athletic events, with some limitations on the number of spectators who attend,” Sands wrote. “This includes the NCAA swimming event on campus this week. The swim meet will take place, but we will not allow spectators. Other indoor and outdoor athletic events will continue, however without spectators for indoor events. Decision on events that will be held at the Wolstein Center will be announced by the sponsoring organizations.”
He wrote that events with fewer than 100 people would be held.
Overseas travel has been canceled and the university will follow CDC guidelines regarding domestic travel, Sands wrote.