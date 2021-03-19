Cleveland State University’s board of trustees voted unanimously to extend the contract of its president, Harlan Sands, through June 20, 2026.
The extension is added to Sands’ five-year contract that began in May 2018 and was set to expire in June 2023, according to March 18 news release.
“Harlan is a dynamic leader and there is no one our board would rather have leading us during this time of great change and challenge,” David Gunning, chair of CSU board, said in the release.
He said the contract extension is a demonstration of the board’s “full faith and confidence in president Sands’ leadership and ability to carry out CSU’s mission and expand its transformational reach.”
“There is nowhere I would rather be than here at CSU representing and supporting our faculty and staff as they transform student lives every day,” Sands said in the release “It has been an incredible privilege, and I am truly grateful to the board of trustees for their continuing confidence. I also want to thank the many faculty, staff and students that make us who we are – you are the inspiration that drives us, and the reason I am so confident we will achieve our collective dreams for CSU.”
The board cited a number of specific accomplishments under Sands’ leadership:
• “Exceptional vision, leadership and ability to execute on strategic priorities that advance CSU’s mission to provide a high-quality, accessible and affordable education. … Sands has recruited and empowered new faculty and staff leaders across the university, with significant adds to faculty in key academic and research areas and a strengthened senior leadership team.
• “Enrollment growth and stability, with CSU ranked fourth among 14 Ohio public universities for university-wide enrollment trending in fall 2020. Thanks to sustained investments in enrollment planning, recruitment, and partnerships, fall 2021 applications, acceptances, and admissions are up significantly across the institution – during a pandemic.
• “Multiple innovative partnerships that advance and invest in CSU’s academic enterprise, with a prominent recent example being CSU’s key participation in the newly announced Cleveland Innovation District, which partners CSU with Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals, the MetroHealth System and Case Western Reserve University. As the primary educational partner that will build a pipeline for recruiting and educating students, JobsOhio will invest significantly in CSU to produce graduates in emerging technologies, life sciences and data-intensive fields and double the number of four-year degrees, certificates, adult learning opportunities and virtual education in STEM fields to match employer demands.
“Through additional partnerships and investments in new programs such as CSU Global, Say Yes to Education, a transformation Student Success Coaches program, and the groundbreaking public private partnership establishing the Parker Hannifin Living and Learning Community – through which CMSD and Say Yes to Education students receive free room and board as part of a unique living and learning program – CSU has made significant, continuous improvement in first-year student retention rates which have increased 6 percent in the past two years.
• “A greatly improved financial foundation for the university, including a strengthened balance sheet, revenue growth, expense reductions, strong rating agency financial reports and a significantly reduced fiscal year 2021 budget gap that, based on projections, resulted in restoration of a temporary faculty and staff pay reduction in early 2021. CSU now ranks fifth among 14 Ohio public universities on a key financial health metric, with a Consolidated Financial Index of 4.2.
• “Increasing community and donor support, as evidenced by as nearly 2,500 donors from 44 states and 12 countries gave more than $450,000 – a 50% increase from 2018 – on CSU’s annual Giving Day in February, bolstering nearly 90 different colleges, programs, funds and athletic teams. “
CSU has worked through the public health crisis with one of the nation’s most comprehensive pandemic safety protocols for an urban campus, according to the release. CSU conducted about half of its classes in-person and on-campus amid the pandemic – with an on-campus COVID test positivity rate of 0.36% in spring 2021, one of the lowest rates in the nation for an urban university, according to the release.
“Leaders are measured by how they lead during the most trying times,” Gunning said in the release. “We’ve now seen how Harlan Sands leads during an unprecedented public health crisis. This is the leader we need now and going forward.”
Sands established the Forward Together Fund upon his arrival at CSU, which is focused on investments that directly support CSU students. The initiative is already funded with $744,000, plus a $1 million pledge. Concurrent with the contract extension announcement, Sands, his wife, Lynn, and the extended Sands family announced a gift of $100,000 to the fund.
“(My wife) Lynn and I are fully committed to getting as many students through CSU as possible over the next five years,” Sands said in the release. “We love CSU and the Cleveland community, and will work doubly hard to make sure we leave no stone unturned when it comes to expanding what CSU has to offer to more students.”