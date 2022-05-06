Cleveland State University recently conferred the honor of distinguished professor on Samantha Baskind for her contributions to the CSU Department of Art and Design, its College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences and to the university.
This is the first such honor given by the university to any member of faculty and she has attained this rank for her invaluable service, leadership and limitless investigation, according to a news release.
Baskind joined CSU’s faculty in August 2004, having previously taught at the University of Miami, where she held a joint appointment in art history and Judaic studies and at James Madison University.
Her research focuses on modern American art and Jewish American art and culture.
[ Read: CSU professor Samantha Baskind selected as humanities research fellow ]
“Dr. Baskind’s contributions to Jewish studies and art history are second to none,” CSU President Laura Bloomberg said in the release. “Her incredible talent and passion for research has enriched the education of our students in many ways – not even to mention her chairing and serving on committees and advising student clubs and organizations. Dr. Baskind is truly one-of-a-kind and we are grateful to have her.”
Baskind said in the release, “I am pleased to represent Cleveland State University as the inaugural distinguished professor. My research comes home to CSU’s campus and reinforces my thoughts about teaching certain courses.”
She earned both her Ph.D. and M.A. in art history at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She earned her B.A. in art history and English from the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. Her courses and seminars cover both 19th- and 20th century art, American visual culture and Jewish art across borders.
Since joining CSU, Baskind has published six books on Jewish art history. Her seventh book – a study of 19th-century sculptor Moses Jacob Ezekiel – is scheduled for publication in 2023. In addition to her books, Baskind has more than 100 published articles and reviews in the mainstream press, academic journals and encyclopedias.
She served as editor for U.S. art for the 22-volume revised edition of the Encyclopaedia Judaica and is series editor of “Dimyonot: Jews and the Cultural Imagination,” published by Penn State University Press. She is also the only CSU faculty member to receive two fellowships from the National Endowment for the Humanities, most recently in 2020.
“I am gratified that CSU is recognizing art history and the humanities for their role in the liberal arts education of our students, who will go on to travel and see great works of art and architecture, and also be enriched by the values inculcated by human creativity in arts and letters,” Baskind said.
“I believe that the college experience can transform lives. At CSU, I try to teach not only the meaning of art in its own time and how it’s perceived in the current moment. I also teach students how to learn how to learn, and to love to learn. My work as a professor provides me with the great gift of living a life of the mind and I hope my students walk away with that joy after taking my classes.”
Baskin was a member of the inaugural class of Cleveland Jewish News 18 Difference Makers in 2015.