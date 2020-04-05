Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson said the city will offer loans to businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city has established an emergency working capital fund to help maintain the business community. It includes up to a $10,000 loan, no fees, no interest or payments due until Jan. 1, 2021, 1% interest thereafter and payments of $150 per month until repaid.
Jackson made the announcement at an April 3 press conference.
Businesses eligible under Small Business Administration definitions that were located in the city of Cleveland as of March 1 are eligible. They will be subject to a credit review.
Applications will be available as of April 6.
Funds are limited, so applicants are encouraged to submit their applications as soon as possible. View the summary and application here.
