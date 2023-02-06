The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced Jan. 27 a $15 million loan guarantee to the city of Cleveland, offered through the Section 108 Loan Guarantee Program to finance the construction of the Centennial Project downtown, according to a Jan. 27 news release.
The Centennial Project will rehabilitate the historic Huntington building, 925 Euclid Avenue, at the corner of East 9th and Euclid Avenue, which is over 99% vacant. The building will be renovated and converted back into productive use, including affordable housing, commercial and retail space, and a museum. At least 51% of the units will be occupied by low- and moderate-income households, the release stated.
“Section 108 Loan Guarantees allow communities to invest in critical infrastructure, including housing,” Marcia L. Fudge, HUD Secretary and former U.S. Rep from Warrensville Heights, said in the release. “I am pleased that Cleveland will be able to use this funding to transform this historic space and bring much needed affordable housing and community amenities to the area.”
Section 108 provides states and communities with low-cost, long-term financing for economic and community development projects that primarily benefit low- and moderate-income persons, the release stated. Section 108 can be used for a variety of projects, such as housing, infrastructure and other physical development projects. Its flexibility makes it an attractive and effective tool for states and local government that receive funding under the Community Development Block Grant program.
“With HUD’s loan guarantee, Cleveland will revive a gorgeous historic building in the heart of its downtown that has sat vacant for the past decade. The property will turn into a hub for retail, commerce, and affordable housing,” Marion McFadden, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary, Office of Community Planning and Development at HUD, said in the release. “Prioritizing affordable housing units with historic preservation isn’t just good for our economy. It gives families a new opportunity to strive for more, once they have rent they can afford.”