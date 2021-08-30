While the COVID-19 pandemic knocked a heavy blow into tourism and travel nationwide in 2020, visits to Cleveland in 2021 are on a pace to return well, said David Gilbert, president and CEO of Destination Cleveland.
In 2020, Cuyahoga County registered 13.8 million visitors, down 30% from 2019; economic impact slid to $7.1 billion, a 27% drop, according to a news release from Destination Cleveland, regarding its Aug. 12 annual meeting.
Taking the long view, “Cleveland has done extraordinarily well,” Gilbert told the Cleveland Jewish News Aug. 12. “We had hit nine straight years where our increase in the number of visits was higher than the national average.”
Referring to 2020, Gilbert said, “It was certainly a lousy year,” with visitor volume in Cleveland on pace with the national average, which experienced a decline of 32%.
“During COVID, not that we’re out of it, but during sort of the heart of it … people hunkered down and didn’t go anywhere,” Gilbert said.
A visitor is defined as someone who has traveled 50 miles from Cuyahoga County or more to a destination for leisure, convention or for business, Gilbert said.
While he said it could have been worse, “Most sources are predicting that visitor volume and visitor revenue are not going to be back to 2019 levels until (20)24. We’re very hopeful, quite frankly, that we’re going to get back there – certainly before then.”
Jon Pinney, the chair of Destination Cleveland’s board of directors, reflected on the organization’s shift from visitor attraction to industry support at the onset of the global pandemic as essential to its 2020 success,. From March through September 2020, the organization pursued temporary priorities in response to the pandemic’s impact on travel.
“2020 was the year that we anticipated reporting 20 million visitors and a tenth consecutive year of growth at a pace faster than the U.S. domestic visitation,” Pinney said in a news release. “When we pivoted to view our role and our relevance in the community in the context of helping the local industry survive, we knew that visitation, economic impact and traditional marketing and sales metrics wouldn’t be relevant for last year.”
, “The 2020 figures – while a setback – reflect the nosedive that most destinations experienced because of the pandemic. We are confident we’ll get back to growing at record-setting rates – with a return to 2019 visitor levels expected no earlier than 2024. We know we need to continue to grow at greater rates to gain more market share than our peers and recover faster than predicted.:
Pinney highlighted accomplishments from the organization’s 2020 industry support, including:
• In collaboration with the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland and the hotel community, rebooked 102 meetings/conventions to future years, representing 123,045 room nights.
• Through its Clean Committed program, delivered more than 225,000 consumer CLEAN Kits; more than 1,000 business took the Clean Committed pledge. The initiative was a collaboration with Cuyahoga County, the City of Cleveland, the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, Cleveland Clinic, The MetroHealth System and University Hospitals.
• Launched the Rediscover Cleveland and Roam the Land campaigns to promote Clean Committed businesses and encourage residents to get out and support the industry – from hotels to restaurants to attractions. The two integrated marketing efforts combined generated more than 50 million impressions and nearly 300,000 social media engagements.
• Collaborated with Downtown Cleveland Alliance’s Winterfest and Cleveland Neighborhood Progress’ Eat & Explore CLE program to drive traffic to impacted businesses downtown and in Cleveland neighborhoods. The effort, designed to help the hospitality industry – particularly businesses owned by people of color – as it continued to struggle heading into the traditionally challenging winter months, ran through mid-April 2021.
• Managed the application process for $10,000 restaurant stabilization grants, which were funded by Cuyahoga County’s CARES Act allocation. In total, the organization reviewed and ranked more than 840 applications and, in partnership with Cuyahoga County and Cleveland Neighborhood Progress, distributed nearly $1.7 million to 168 community restaurants in late 2020/early 2021.
Hotel room occupancy is tracked on a monthly basis. Gilbert said some months in 2021 reflected nearly 80% of occupancy rates seen in 2019. However, the delta variant is taking its toll.
“There’s a lot of visitor sentiment research showing that… some people are starting to push off some travel plans because of the delta variant,” Gilbert said.
Helping Cleveland, Gilbert said, is that it’s what he called “a drive, leisure destination,” as opposed to a “group meeting destination,” such as for a convention.
“We happen to have really strong leisure products, meaning things like our three major professional sports teams, our Rock and Roll Hall of Fame,” he said. “While we have a wonderful convention center, it’s smaller than a lot of our peer cities.”
Columbus and Indianapolis, he said, have larger convention centers, so the balance of their travel business is tilted toward group meetings.
The fact Cleveland is a drive destination positions it to recover more quickly than those cities that rely on large conventions for tourism, Gilbert said, partly because “people don’t know if they want to be in big groups.”
Gilbert noted an interesting comparison in terms of hotel room occupancy.
“The occupancy during and coming out of COVID for our suburban hotels has been much higher than our downtown hotels,” he said. “Because downtown hotels overall tend to rely more on group business. They’re the ones who get the majority of the convention traveler, the meeting traveler, you know the big business traveler.”
Gilbert said Cleveland’s stronger start – in 2019 – may also help aid a quicker recovery.
“A lot of locals find it hard to believe, but we’ve really become a real travel destination.,” he said.
Another statistic Gilbert pointed out is the fact that of the visitors to Cleveland during 2020, fewer spent the night.
Typically, he said, 50% of visitors spend the night and 50% come in for the day.
“During the last year, it was 32% were overnight, and 68% were day visitors,” he said, adding that overnight visitors tend to spend more during their visits. “We’ll see for next year how much that swings back.”
Gilbert said he did not have hard evidence on the number of restaurant and hotel closures during 2020 in Cuyahoga County.
“It’s not hard for any of us to look around and be able to name multiple restaurants they know of that closed during the pandemic,” Gilbert said. “Some that have reopened and some that haven’t.”
He called those closures “pretty devastating.”
“The good news is we’re actually starting to see a lot of new ones open and take those places,” he said.
He said there may have been a couple of hotels that closed as a result of the pandemic, but none that he could name, and none downtown.
“We as a community did pretty well in that regard,” he said.
Gilbert said the initiatives Destination Cleveland is undertaking focus on equity and diversity partly in response to the riots following the George Floyd murder in Minneapolis.
“While we always felt that we had diversity in mind, we’re really taking a much harder look at what that really means,” he said, adding that Destination Cleveland is looking at every aspect of the organization “through a racial equity lens.”
He said that includes, “Everything we do attracting visitors, enhancing experiences, enhancing perceptions. We went out and did these numerous community conversations with businesses and individuals … particularly (with) people of color within the travel and tourism industry,” he said. He said this led to a roadmap entailing “a plan of significant actions within each part of our organization … that really takes into account having what we do reflect the diversity of our community.”
That roadmap will have key performance indicators that will allow Destination Cleveland to track its progress and to report it publicly, he said.
In addition, Destination Cleveland is repositioning its efforts to attract talent permanently, Gilbert said, in an effort to “harness the power of the visitor.”
Gilbert said the people who visit Cleveland are much more likely to consider living there than those who do not.
He said Destination Cleveland will “use that same brand, use the same strategies and methodologies to get people to say yes to living in Cleveland.”
“How do we take millions of first dates and translate some of those into long-term relationships?” he said.
He said Destination Cleveland will be launching that effort with other groups in Cleveland, including Greater Cleveland Partnership, TeamNEO, Engage! Cleveland, Cleveland Leadership Center and Global Cleveland.
Based on insights from research conducted in 2019 by Destinations Counsellors International (DCI) and a pilot project executed during the 2021 NFL Draft with TeamNEO and Engage! Cleveland, Destination Cleveland will leverage the Cleveland brand to change perceptions of the region as a place to live and work.
Gilbert has led Destination Cleveland for 10 years and he has noticed changes within the last eight years, particularly regarding the perception of the city.
“We are seen from the outside as an even more fun place,” Gilbert said. “We are seen from the outside in a far less skeptical way.”
Millennials, he said, are the top target of Destination Cleveland not just because of their age. He said in 2014, 14% of millennials were open to visiting Cleveland. In 2020 that number rose to 36%.
“They are the most open to experiencing Cleveland,” he said. “They probably don’t have that kind of baggage of old Cleveland perceptions.”
Gilbert said the self-deprecating attitude that Cleveland has long espoused may not be necessary any longer.
He said, “The consumers are saying you don’t need to talk about yourself that way.”