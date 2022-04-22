The Cleveland area will be in the path of totality for a solar eclipse April 8, 2024, making the region a prime viewing location.
The eclipse will last just under four minutes in Cleveland, which is one of the longest durations for major cities in the path. Lakefront vantage points, celebrated parks and special programming from premier science institutions also make the region uniquely positioned for this event.
Destination Cleveland, Great Lakes Science Center and NASA’s Glenn Research Center have launched an online hub featuring a countdown clock, information on the path of totality and an email sign-up for information as it becomes available, according to a news release.
To view the hub, visit thisiscleveland.com/2024-solar-eclipse.
The hub will expand to include details for local celebrations, including programming and experiences from Great Lakes Science Center, NASA Glenn and others.
“The solar eclipse will come on the heels of Cleveland hosting the 2024 NCAA Women’s Final Four, April 5 & 7,” David Gilbert, president and CEO of Destination Cleveland, said in a news release. “It will be an incredible weekend of events that will bring new visitors to The Land and put our city in the national spotlight once again.”
The August 2017 total solar eclipse was witnessed by millions of people from coast to coast, and the 2024 event is anticipated to have an even larger draw.