For Cleveland native Cathy Lesser Mansfield, who traces her interest in the “Book of Job” to her teen years, the upcoming production of “The Sparks Fly Upward” represents both a coming home and a launch.
Mansfield grew up attending Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood. She had a role in “Fiddler on the Roof” at Park Synagogue Main in Cleveland Heights and was the student conductor of the Cleveland Heights High School choir.
While in high school, she was asked if she would write a play based on a biblical story for production at the former Mayfield Road Jewish Community Center’s summer theater program, where she had spent summers acting.
“Being the depressed young lady I was, I picked the Book of Job,” Mansfield recalled in a May 26 interview with the Cleveland Jewish News. ”I think it was more like I was really interested in the deeper questions Job raises like, Is there a G-d? Can G-d be good and evil? How can evil happen if there is a G-d?”
At that time, she wrote a ‘rock opera’ around the story of Job, called “The Job Story.”
Mansfield, who spent one year at the University of Cincinnati Conservatory of Music following high school, graduated from New York University with a major in political science and a minor in music.
She became interested in social justice while in New York City as she observed the many homeless people on the streets.
She attended law school at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland and received her law degree from the University of Virginia in Charlottesville and became a legal services attorney and then a professor in 1992. It was after her twin daughters were born in 1994 that the nanny she hired suggested she pair her play about Job with a plot line from the Holocaust.
She began to do research on the Holocaust for the libretto of what was to become “Sparks Fly Upward” in 1994.
“It became a mission,” Mansfield said. “I don’t know how else to describe it. I felt like I was destined to write this.”
She said, “I read every biography I could get my hands on,” spent weeks at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C., and went to Berlin three times to do research.
“What really struck me when I was doing the research was that every single memoir, every single diary, every single story I came upon, oral history – they were full of these really small kindnesses that people did for each other.”
Among those small acts, “I remember reading this one story where this woman was standing waiting for, I think, the trolley, and somebody stuck their hand in her pocket – and she had her Jewish star on – and they had slipped her a pack of cigarettes.”
Mansfield said these “small acts of kindness kept people from losing faith in humans.”
The libretto relies on composite characters to tell the story of the Holocaust.
At one point in the opera, Mansfield raises a question that could have been posed by Job.
A Christian family is about to hide a Jewish family.
“And the Jewish family says – the lyrics are – ‘How can you hide us all? How can you get false ID’s? Who would take such a great risk for us?’ And they basically say, this is what people of conscience do in the face of such evil.”
In 2005, a 45-minute version was performed without costumes or choreography in the Quad Cities of Iowa. At the time, Mansfield was a law professor at Drake University in Des Moines. Drake gave Mansfield a year’s paid leave to finish writing the opera and it premiered in Des Moines in 2008 to critical acclaim and it was a sold-out performances
She said, members of the Des Moines audience were struck by “reminders that humans are humans, and they can actually do things that make each other’s lives better.”
After she relocated to Cleveland in 2018, Mansfield took a job teaching law at Case Western Reserve University, including Holocaust law. She connected with lifelong friend Cantor Kathryn Wolfe Sebo.
“We just decided to try and get this thing going,” Mansfield said, adding that the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down efforts to stage a Cleveland performance.
Sebo plays Lina Rosenbaum, a mother of five, in the production.
“She’s a strong woman,” Sebo said of the character she plays. “She’s very strong throughout the majority of the story. She’s trying to be the glue to keep the family together. She’s a fixer.”
Sebo said being in the production hasn’t changed her view of the Holocaust.
“But it’s changed my view in ways of presenting the lessons that are there for us to learn,” Sebo told the CJN May 27. “I think it’s going to be an extraordinarily strong and emotional and hopeful experience for the audience.”
Lizzie Walsh, who is finishing 10th grade at Solon High School, plays the role of Rita, who like Walsh is 15 years old.
Walsh, who attends The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood where she also sings at High Holy Day services, said she relates to her character in having responsibility for younger children and in her closeness with her mother.
“You see how separating them … and how emotional it is,” Walsh told the CJN May 31.
She said among the most moving songs she sings is “So Many Things,” which is about longing for one’s mother.
While Walsh doesn’t plan to go into musical or acting performance professionally, she said she is finding it interesting to see how a professional rehearsal is run.
Mansfield is the musical director, leading the singers prior to rehearsals with the full orchestra and conductor. Her brother, Jeffrey Lesser, is the director. Daniel Singer, associate conductor of the Cleveland Orchestra Chorus, is the conductor.
Mansfield, who started a nonprofit foundation for the opera, said she hopes the Cleveland performances will give the project “some legs in a way that a one-night production in Des Moines, Iowa couldn’t.”
Looking to the future, “It’s just a question of money,” Mansfield said. “There’s no lack of will. There’s no lack of time. There’s no lack of interest. I think there’s no limit on how effective this can be in Holocaust education, fighting antisemitism, fighting genocide, fighting hate because I beli