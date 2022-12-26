J Street held its national conference, “Living Our Values, Defending Democracy,” from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6 in Washington, D.C.
The three-day conference featured daily plenaries and over 130 speakers, including Secretary of State Anthony Blinken; Rabbi Jonah Pesner of the Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism; Amb. Rabbi David Saperstein of the Union for Reform Judaism; J Street President Jeremy Ben-Ami; and several senators and representatives from states across the country. Talks covered topics like Israeli peace, LGBTQIA+ equality in Israel, understanding and combating Islamophobia, the impact of J Street U, the Jewish-Arab political partnership, non-violent activism, regional environmental cooperation and fighting rising antisemitism. All talks were held in person, with some also available virtually.
Debra Hirshberg of Shaker Heights was among the attendees.
She told the Cleveland Jewish News in an emailed statement that she came to the conference “feeling hopeless about the possibility of an end of the Israeli occupation and all that means – illegal settlements, home demolitions, expulsions, etc.” and the establishment of “a free and democratic Palestine next to a democratic and secure Israel.” Hirshberg said hearing comments from Ben-Ami and members of the U.S. Congress was “encouraging.”
“J Street’s president, Jeremy Ben-Ami, told us that we cannot give into the despair,” she wrote. “If we do, ‘the only winners are the ethnonationalists, racists and demagogues who threaten not only Israel but our own democracy in the U.S.’ I was encouraged to hear from members of Congress who were enormously impacted by their J Street trip to Israel and the Occupied Territories that I am reassured that there are strong voices within Congress who will support and push the Biden administration to get more actively involved in working towards a resolution to the conflict that provides for the dignity of each person living in the region.”
At the end of the conference, Hirshberg said she felt hopeful.
“(I have) a glimmer of hope that I did not have when I arrived,” she said. “I am under no illusion that there will be a willing partner in Israel but I did hear that the Palestinian and neighboring Arab leadership is still supportive of two states as the only possible solution to the conflict.”