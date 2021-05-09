Elise Jaffe, an independent filmmaker and Cleveland native, launched a crowd funding campaign to raise funds required to complete her first feature length documentary film, “UnScarred: Reclaimed with Ink,” that showcases illness and trauma survivors using tattoos to reclaim their bodies despite cultural or religious stigmas.
Jaffe was first introduced to the film’s idea after meeting and befriending Jewish breast cancer survivor Molly Weingart, who appeared in an international ad campaign for having her post mastectomy scars covered up with tattooed ornate flowers. As the project director, Jaffe and Weingart discussed long held Jewish beliefs surrounding tattoos and a common belief that those with tattoos are banned from being buried in a Jewish cemetery.
Jaffe explained the film developed from being solely about Jews and tattoos into one that crossed into tattoo taboos held in all societies.
“The history of tattooing, as well as various rabbinical positions on tattoos was background that I needed to know, however, the story I knew I needed to tell is about the people who chose to see beyond whatever biases may have existed in their life and find something beautiful about their body that they had lost,” Jaffe said in a news release. “It was through that process I discovered tattoo biases exist not only in Judaism but throughout so many religions, communities and even households.”
The film features survivors of cancer, paralysis, gender reassignment, rare medical conditions and abuse, all aiming to unravel issues of mental health and self-identity through stories of taking back their bodies.
Jaffe hopes to earn $60,000 by June 1 through a crowd funding campaign, which can be accessed online at unscarredfilm.com/donate. The funds will go toward paying for the remaining film schedule for the summer of 2021. Donations are tax-deductible through the Center for Independent Documentary, the film’s fiscal sponsor, and those who donate can receive a range of crowd funding incentives.
Digital prints of the film can be purchased online through UnScarred’s art store, and a portion of the purchase will be tax deductible. Print sale proceeds will directly support the film’s production.