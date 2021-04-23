Members of J Street’s Cleveland chapter expressed their support for the organization and progressive lawmakers’ call for U.S. aid to Israel to be conditioned on peace talks and proper treatment of Palestinians during its national conference held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The conference took place April 18 and April 19 and included 234 speakers who addressed more than 4,700 speakers worldwide. These attendees included 42 from the J Street Cleveland chapter.
“I was truly mesmerized … and most impressed with the terminology expressed by Rep. Jaime Raskin –‘We must act in a way that is both visionary and pragmatic,’” said Auburn Township resident Loree Resnik, chair of J Street Cleveland, said. “That is how I like to think of our J Street CLE chapter.”
Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland, has been a longtime supporter of J Street.
Ilana Horowitz Ratner and Chuck Horowitz Ratner of Shaker Heights said J Street’s dedication to the Israeli-Palestinian peace process is what drew them to the organization.
“We were delighted to be part of the J Street Conference this week - a diverse community who support pro-Israel AND pro-peace policies that …can help secure the state of Israel as a democratic homeland for the Jewish people,” they said in a statement. “We know most American Jews support these policies whether or not they feel safe and empowered to speak out. And most American Jews know in their hearts … that only a negotiated resolution, agreed to by Israelis and Palestinians, can meet their legitimate … national aspirations.”
J Street executive committee member Renny Wolfson of Pepper Pike said he was pleased with how many lawmakers were in attendance.
“The very large bi-lateral Congressional delegation presenting to the Convention, demonstrating J-Street’s credibility and its success in engaging and educating Congress,” he said.
And many of those lawmakers, led by Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont and Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, argued the U.S. should condition any funds to Israel upon its dedication to the peace process and treatment of Palestinians.
“In terms of aid to Israel, in my view, the American people do not want to see that money being used to support policies that violate human rights and treat the Palestinian people as second-class human beings,” Sanders said.
“By continuing to provide military aid without restriction, we provide no incentive for Israel to adjust course,” Warren said. “The United States cannot stand for security, human rights, and dignity, and at the same moment turn a blind eye to the suffering of Palestinians under Israeli occupation.”
U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Virginia, vice chair of the House Armed Services Committee, said putting conditions on aid to Israel would threaten security and U.S. interests in the region.
“Israel is America’s most vital ally in the Middle East,” Luria said in a statement. “The aid we provide, roughly $3.8 billion each year, is an investment in the national security of both our countries and serves as a strong deterrent in the region. Israel’s continued stability and economic strength were critical in securing the historic Abraham Accords, which normalized relations with Israel and several Middle Eastern countries. Conditioning aid to Israel would be a grave mistake and would threaten security and U.S. interests in this volatile region.”
