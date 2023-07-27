As Gilad Erdan, permanent representative of Israel to the United Nations, spoke July 25 at Green Road Synagogue in Beachwood, about 50 people gathered outside in protest of Israel’s latest judicial reform measure.
The protest was “an ad hoc, spontaneous act” in response to the Knesset passage of the Reasonableness Standard Law on July 24, Mirit Balkan told the Cleveland Jewish News. Part of the larger judicial overhaul plan that has led to months of demonstrations, the new law aims to prevent judges from striking down government decisions based on “reasonableness.”
“I wanted Cleveland to wake up,” said Balkan, who organized the protest. “Some disturbing things to say the least are happening in Israel, and we’re asking, where are our brothers and sisters here in Jewish Cleveland?”
She pointed to how the community gathers in concern when there is war, missiles or natural disasters in Israel, and called for the same response now.
“Our brothers and sisters in Israel are protesting for 28 weeks – history is happening in Israel right now as we speak, and Cleveland is quiet,” she said. “I’ve never heard it so quiet.”
While she said organizations like the Jewish Federations of North America and the Anti-Defamation League have put out statements following the vote, Balkan was hoping to hear it echoed locally, especially by the Jewish Federation of Cleveland.
A group from J Street Cleveland joined the protest as chair Loree Resnik told the CJN, “Cleveland is not quiet. We are not quiet about this issue or any other issue. We are working as hard as we can to advocate with congressional representatives, senators, our administration here in America to make things get better in Israel.”
Resnik added that Jews, even in the Diaspora, have a right to speak up as one people with the Israelis.
The protest did not go unnoticed by Erdan and the 120 people gathered inside the synagogue for his “Defending Israel in the Global Arena” speech hosted by Israel Bonds.
“What I would like to say here and also to our brothers and sisters protesting outside is that indeed every Jew is part of our story, but let’s do what we can to keep this debate within the family, inside the mishpacha as we say,” Erdan said. “Yes, we are a diverse people, and yes, we have our differences, yet we cannot forget that a unified people is a resilient people. And now is when we need resilience the most.”
The event had begun with an Honor Societies dinner, followed by the main program with remarks and introductions from Israel Bonds representatives Steven Greenberg, Tom Lockshin, Barbara Somogyi, Dani Naveh, Rabbi Rosette Barron Haim and concluding with the ambassador.
While he referenced the vote and current divisions over judicial reform in Israel, calling for unity despite differences, Erdan’s speech focused on his work to defend Israel at the UN.
“So, friends, by going on the offensive and by showcasing the true face of the contributions of Israel, that’s how I combat the lies and bias weaponized against us at the UN,” he said. “And although we have not yet broken the anti-Israel majority, we are definitely heading in the right direction.”
Beachwood Police Department and JFC Security, LLC, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s security provider, had vehicles in the area.