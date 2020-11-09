Lauren Maddox and Elizabeth Maddox, both of Cleveland, will appear on a new episode of “Supermarket Sweep” with host Leslie Jones on ABC at 8 p.m. Nov. 15.
Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu the next day.
Other contestants are: Mishia Marie Johnson of Lakewood, N.J., and Carlos Suarez of Indianapolis; Brittany Ellenberg of La Porte, Texas, and Amy Bertram of Syracuse, N.Y.; Tiffany Curtis and Bentley Curtis, both of Santa Monica, Calif.; Carlee Sincavage and Casey Sincavage, both of Newburgh, Ind.; and Cesar Martinez and Saul Martinez of Visalia, Calif.
The show three teams of two people, competing in grocery shopping skills and knowledge of merchandise for the chance to become the winning duo to play in the “Super Sweep,” a race against the clock to find five products to win $100,000.