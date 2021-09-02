A Cleveland Clinic researcher was the subject of an internal investigation into recent social media posts that espouse violence to Israel and animosity toward Zionists, the Cleveland Jewish News has learned.
“Asking Palestinians to live peacefully with isr*elis is like asking Jews to live peacefully with Nazis,” Muayad Shahin posted on Twitter May 29.
Cleveland Clinic confirmed its investigation of Shahin, a May graduate of Case Western Reserve University, where he was a supplemental instructor.
“Thank you for your inquiry,” the Aug. 16 unsigned statement opens. “We do not typically comment on employee matters but can confirm an internal review was conducted. These posts do not represent our organization.”
A former Cleveland Clinic resident, Lara Kollab, lost her Ohio medical certificate July 22, 2020, after being fired in September 2018. She was identified by Canary Mission for making antisemitic social media posts. Canary Mission also identified Shahin for his anti-Israel posts on social media. It “documents individuals and organizations that promote hatred of the USA, Israel and Jews on North American college campuses,” according to its website.
StopAntiSemitism.org named Shahin its anti-Semite of the week Aug. 20.
As a pre-med and music student in his final semester at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Shahin singled out a nursing student with Zionist views targeting her on social media, she told the Cleveland Jewish News in interviews Aug. 20 and Aug. 24.
On May 25, Shahin posted on Instagram, “I never felt closer to Allah … than when I made this zi*nist at school cry.”
Shahin was investigated by CWRU’s office of equity at the request of the student he is accused of targeting. The investigation ended with a referral to the office of student conduct, according to a June 8 email to the nursing graduate.
On Aug. 20, Shahin referred all comment to his lawyer, Zoha Khalili, at Palestine Legal based in Chicago.
Khalili told the Cleveland Jewish News Aug. 24 that neither she nor Shahin were aware of the investigation at CWRU.
“Again and again, you see people who are commenting on the political situation and on Palestinian rights are the ones that are being focused on by these entities,” Khalili said. “I don’t think that is helping make the world a better place.”
Khalili said there is an attempt to undertake an “intensely disproportionate response,” that entails doxing people, misinterpreting what they say in an attempt to turn their lives upside down. “I wonder at what the motivation here is, if, you know, beyond just the idea of trying to silence people and scare them away from criticizing Israel.”
In addition, she told the CJN, “I think the investigations speak for themselves, and his continued employment does as well.”
Now a graduate, the nursing student approached the CJN Aug. 20 to say she was the target of Shahin. The CJN is withholding her name at her request because she said she fears retaliation.
“I’m concerned about how someone with his views would treat patients with differing views from his,” the nursing graduate told the CJN. “What if one of his patients were a Zionist? How would he feel about that?”
Through a spokesman, CWRU issued the following statement to the CJN regarding Shahin.
“The university can confirm that this individual was a student who received a bachelor’s degree in May,” the unsigned statement reads. “The student was employed as a student employee as well, but ended that employment just before graduation. The student has not been rehired by the university since May. The university does not comment on student or employee disciplinary proceedings.”
The nursing graduate said her interaction with Shahin was sparked after she shared messages of support for Israel in early May on her Instagram account. During that time, Israel and Gaza were at war. She received an Instagram message from a male nursing student – not Shahin – saying he didn’t agree with the views she espoused in her post.
“I had a very pleasant conversation with (the male nursing student) on Instagram,” the nursing graduate told the CJN of that conversation. “He wasn’t aggressive.”
A couple hours later, she received screenshots from a friend on Instagram, showing her conversation, which Shahin had posted, commenting she was “disgusting,” tagging her Instagram account and announcing she had rebuffed Shahin’s attempt to engage her in conversation.
The nursing graduate said she did not engage Shahin, “because I don’t know who he is.”
While Shahin took down the post, in subsequent days, he continued both to post about her and block her view of his Instagram posts. The nursing graduate said Shahin’s most upsetting post was May 13.
“I’m blocking all Zionists for my own peace of mind,” that Instagram post reads. “Doxx your dehumanizing classmates.” The term doxx refers to publishing personal information about someone in an effort to humiliate them.
On May 15, Shahin reposted one of the nursing graduate’s Instagram posts about Israel not being an apartheid state, “and tagged Case Western and said your nursing students are spreading this misinformation, training nurses that spread actual misinformation.”
On the same date, he posted, “I hope you fail your NCLEX. Truly.” NCLEX is the nursing licensure exam.
The nursing student contacted the CWRU office for equity May 17 first by telephone and then by email. She was interviewed May 20 by two investigators from that office, who referred her to the dean of students. Both Shahin and the nursing student graduated May 30.
On June 8, the nursing graduate received an email following the office of equity’s investigation.
“After careful review, our office has determined that based on the information available at this time, your concerns would be more appropriately addressed by the office of student conduct. This determination was reached as both yourself and Mr. Shahin have now graduated from Case Western Reserve University,” reads the email from Elizabeth McNeil, a lawyer and an equity specialist and investigator. “The office of student conduct … will reach out if they determine an investigation into any potential conduct code violations.
“We understand Mr. Shahin’s initial post which included your name and was then removed and apologized for, as well as his subsequent posts, which you state alludes to you through the mention of your major, and his post which states, ‘doxx your dehumanizing classmates’ are concerning to you. Our decision to refer this matter to the office of student conduct was made due to the fact that these subsequent posts do not directly indicate you or any protected class.”
The nursing graduate told the CJN, “I feel like a protected class is also your political beliefs.”
McNeil suggested taking protective measures, “such as blocking individuals from online accounts.”