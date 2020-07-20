Clorox Co. and Cleveland Clinic will be uniting to support public health through initiatives as the country continues to face the COVID-19 pandemic.

A guide for employers, co-developed by experts at Clorox and Cleveland Clinic, is the initial joint effort. This free online guide, “Six Building Blocks of a Robust Cleaning and Disinfection Program,” is intended to help employers train personnel, select effective products and develop robust cleaning and disinfection processes to create and maintain safer environments.

Future areas of collaboration may include research and development as well as educational initiatives for businesses and industries.

“This unique collaboration – bringing to bear Cleveland Clinic’s world-renowned clinical expertise and innovation with our leadership in cleaning and disinfection -- will allow us to serve wide-ranging public health needs as we all continue to navigate COVID-19,” Clorox Chair and CEO Benno Dorer said in a news release. “Importantly, we will collaborate to find solutions, using the best scientific knowledge available, that will meet unforeseen infection control needs.”

Clorox and the Cleveland Clinic are already involved in a collaboration with United Airlines to inform and guide new cleaning and safety protocols.