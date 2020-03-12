MGM Northfield Park will close as of midnight March 14.
“As of midnight tonight, MGM Northfield Park will suspend operations and temporarily close,” said MGM COO and President Bill Hornbuckle. “We will do all we can to mitigate the impact on our employees and partners. We will monitor this rapidly changing situation and will keep everyone informed as decisions are made to reopen in the future.”
The Solon Community Center, the Solon Senior Center, the Solon Center for the Arts and Grantwood Golf Course in Solon will be closed starting March 14.
"We will re-evaluate the situation weekly," Mayor Eddy Kraus wrote in an email to residents.
The Mandel JCC in Beachwood will be closed through April 5, Michael G. Hyman, president and CEO, told the Cleveland Jewish News on March 13.
Cleveland Public Library will close at the end of the day March 13 until further notice. All programs, services, outreach activities, and meeting room reservations have been canceled. The library will continue to provide brown bag meals to children Monday through Friday from 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. at Main Library and our 27 neighborhood branches. Voters can still utilize the designated branches as polling locations for the primary election March 17.
All Cuyahoga County Public Library branches are closed to the public March 14 through April 5. Telephone reference and drive-up service will be available at 11 branches, including Beachwood, Mayfield, Orange and South Euclid-Lyndhurst. Polling locations will be open March 17 for voting.
The European Wax Center in Woodmere is temporarily suspending operations while schools are closed.
The Cleveland Museum of Art will temporarily close to the public effective March 14, with current plans to reopen on March 31.
The Cleveland Museum of Natural History will close to the public March 16.
The Institute for Learning In Retirement – East has canceled the spring session of classes scheduled to start April 14.
All City Candy in Cleveland has postponed its grand reopening event scheduled for March 21. The store will hold a customer appreciation event at a date yet to be determined.
Destination Cleveland has closed the Cleveland Visitors Center at 334 Euclid Ave. The organization has also postponed its “Be a Tourist in Your Hometown” activities scheduled for March 27 to March 29.
The Beachwood Bistro at Beachwood High School is closed until further notice.
The 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Induction Week festivities are postponed.
The I-X Center has canceled the annual I-X Indoor Amusement Park, the I-X Piston Powered Auto-Rama and Marketplace Events .
Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike has canceled or postponed all non-essential meetings. Services at the synagogue March 13 and March 14 are canceled.
The Youngstown Area Jewish Federation has canceled or postponed existing programs that include large gatherings. Limited visitation is in immediate effect for Heritage Manor and Levy Gardens. However, the Jewish Community Center building and the Early Learning Center at the Jewish Community Center will remain open.
Nighttown in Cleveland Heights will close after service March 15 likely through May 10.
Italian Language Lessons at the Cleveland History Center in University Circle are postponed.
Western Reserve Historical Society will close all public venues March 14 through April 5.
Great Lakes Science Center is closed for the foreseeable future.
All Bikur Cholim events are canceled until further notice and no visitors are allowed in Bikur Cholim houses.
The Cleveland International Hall of Fame is postponing April 21 induction ceremony of May Chen, Margaret Lynch, Valarie McCall, Ramesh Shah, Berj Shakarian and Joe Valencic.
Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany will transition Friday Night Services to be held online only at https://www.tbsohio.org/livestream.html. Saturday morning text study will happen online via Zoom. Big programs such as Mitzvah Day, Lunch Bunch, Lunch and Learn, affinity groups and other adult education are postponed at least until the end of March. Lifecycle events will be evaluated on a case by case basis. Pastoral visits in the hospital, assisted living facilities and nursing homes will be done via FaceTime, phone calls and texts.
All JFSA YouthAbility activities are canceled through March 31.
All public programming at the Beachwood Community Center is suspended through end-of-day March 19.
The Jewish Education Center offices will be closed until March 23.
Mandel JDS and Gross Schechter Day School students are required to refrain from attending Kids Club at Mandel JCC while their schools are closed.
All in-person Kol HaLev gatherings are suspended until after March 17.
All in-person religious school classes at Temple Beth Shalom in Hudson are canceled until after Passover, April 16.
Mid-American Conference Basketball Tournaments in Cleveland have been canceled.
Ohio High School Athletic Association has postponed all remaining winter tournaments.
The Cleveland International Film Festival set for March 25 to April 5 has been canceled.
The City Club of Cleveland will reschedule remaining forums in March. Those with tickets to a rescheduled forum will be contacted with further information. Starting March 12, forums moved to an online format with the first being on the topic of COVID-19 and the local and statewide response to this unique public health threat. On March 13, the regional high school debate championship will still be hosted with a limited audience of close friends and family members of the debaters. Others may livestream the event at cityclub.org or on the radio at 90.3 WCPN at 12:30 p.m.
The National Collegiate Athletic Association has canceled the men's and women's basketball tournaments, and all spring championships in every sport.
Shaker Heights Public Library has suspended all library programs and public meeting room use through April 30.
The University Heights Architecture Review Board meeting scheduled for Thursday, March 12 has been canceled. All agenda items will be moved to the next meeting, which is now scheduled for April 9.
The Cleveland Institute of Music has canceled all public events and performances through April 6. Decisions about performances scheduled between April 7 and April 20 will be made in the coming weeks.
All indoor locations at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo are closed.
All Cleveland Metroparks and Cleveland Metroparks Zoo upcoming programs and events are canceled until at least March 31.
Cleveland Metroparks outdoor locations will remain open including 18 park reservations, eight golf courses and the outdoor portion of Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.
Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad has cancelled all train rides from March 13 to April 12.
Playhouse Square has postponed all performances.
School districts
All schools will close end of day March 16 through April 3.
Shaker Heights schools: all school-sponsored, after-school, large-group events and daytime school assemblies are canceled, as well as field trips through March 21.
Solon schools have canceled all non-essential indoor large group activities and gatherings as well as all student field trips.
Orange Schools have canceled classes Friday, March 13. Teachers will use this day to prepare online and alternative content and coordinate instructional resources students will need to complete at-home assignments should the need arise. After-school events March 13 are still on at this point.
Colleges
Ashland University in Ashland will move to an online format starting March 18.
Baldwin Wallace University in Berea will move to an online format through at least April 13.
Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green will move to an online format starting March 23.
Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland will move to an online format through at least April 6.
The University of Cincinnati students will complete classes remotely until April 13.
Cleveland State University in Cleveland has extended spring break until March 23. Classes will resume in an online format through at least April 10 with the intent to resume on-campus classes April 13.
Cuyahoga Community College in Cleveland has postponed face-to-face classes until March 23. Fitness centers and pools are closed until April 1.
John Carroll University in University Heights will move to an online format through at least April 13.
Kent State University in Kent will move to an online format through at least April 11.
Lorain County Community College in Elyria will resume in-person classes March 25 after spring break.
Miami University in Oxford will complete the semester online. For students who depart campus by March 27 and do not return, there will "an appropriate" refund of room and board.
Oberlin College in Oberlin will begin spring break March 18 and make a decision about moving to an online format by March 25.
The Ohio State University in Columbus will move to an online format through at least March 30.
Ohio University in Athens will move to an online format through at least March 30.
University of Akron in Akron will move to an online format March 30 when students get back from spring break.
University of Toledo in Toledo will move to an online format through at least March 30. All events with expected attendance of 100 or more are canceled. Domestic and international travel is suspended for the rest of the fiscal year.
Ursuline College in Pepper Pike has suspended face-to-face instruction on campus until March 30.
Walsh University in North Canton will move to an online format through at least March 27.
Local events
Friday, March 13
• The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood events: Regular Kabbalat Shabbat service without hakafa will be streamed; Shira Chadasha will be rescheduled; Souper Oneg; TGIS and visit from Temple Israel teens
• B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike events postponed: Mind-full Shabbat dinner and speaker; Kinder Shabbat
• Spring carnival at Dorothy Lewis Elementary School in Solon is rescheduled for May 15
• The Cleveland Institute of Music Preparatory Chamber Music Master Class
• The Cleveland Orchestra concerts
Saturday, March 14
• WRHS Genealogical Committee Workshop “Opening the Door to Family History” at the Cleveland History Center in University Circle
• BBYO Spring Kickoff: ONRave
• Beachwood City Schools’ “The Wizard of Oz” production
• The Temple-Tifereth Israel events: Torah study will be streamed; Shabbaton; Judaism, Reform and Modern America; All In, New Donor Event
• Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood events: Torah Study at 9:15 a.m. will be streamed via Zoom, email Diane Lavin (dianelavin60@gmail.com) for the link; Library minyan
• B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike events postponed: Starbucks, Bread and Torah; religious school activities
• Solon High School SAT testing
• Solon Middle School OMEA choral competition
• The Cleveland Institute of Music Suzuki Recital
• The Cleveland Orchestra concerts
Sunday, March 15
• Temple Beth Shalom Religious School
• Wolf Religious School: Park Sunday School
• Beachwood City Schools’ Bison Feast + Fest
• Beachwood City Schools’ Senior Spaghetti Dinner for the Class of 2020 and their parents
• Purim Hoopla with jHUB & PJ Library at the Solon Recreation Center
• The Temple-Tifereth Israel events: fourth- and fifth-grade family breakfast; Sunday learning; family study with Rabbi Jonathan Cohen; youth choir rehearsal; Kallah; and temple board retreat
• Playmakers Production of “Frozen Jr.” at Mandel JCC
• “Sing into Spring” at Mandel JCC
• Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple events: Religious School; Support the Girls packing project is postponed
• B’nai Jeshurun Congregation events postponed: Yom Hashoah breakfast and candle packing; sisterhood valued volunteer luncheon; Chesed at the Kosher Food Pantry; all religious school activities including Torah Bites, Tallit workshop and Tefillin workshop
• Strike it Big for Milestones bowling event
• The Cleveland Institute of Music Preparatory String Department Recital
Monday, March 16
• Wolf Religious School: Monday Weekday School. School will resume April 5.
• The Temple-Tifereth events: AA; museum committee; Chai learning; congregationalchoir rehearsal
• Religious school at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple
• Beachwood City Schools’ Beachwood Bistro closed
• Solon High School winter sports awards
• University Heights City Council meeting
Tuesday, March 17
• The Temple-Tifereth Israel events: AA; Kol Isha choir rehearsal
• 175th annual Cleveland St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Superior Avenue at East 18th Street
• Beachwood City Schools’ Beachwood Bistro closed
• Art Show and Book Fair Family Night at Parkside Elementary School in Solon
• Park Synagogue Sisterhood
Wednesday, March 18
• Home School Field Trip Day at the Cleveland History Center is postponed until June.
• “An Evening with Tzipi Livni” hosted by Israel Bonds at Landerhaven.
• The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood events: AA; Literary Club; Midweek Learning
• Beachwood City Schools’ Beachwood Bistro closed
• Solon High School Musical Parent Preview
• Solon High School Senior Recognition Dinner
• Solon Middle School spring sports parent meeting
• Parkside Elementary School in Solon Hale Farm & Village grade two field trip
• The Cleveland Institute of Music Faculty Recital: Olga Dubossarskaya Kaler & Kathryn Brown
Thursday, March 19
• Temple Beth Shalom Religious School
• The Seniors Day Out luncheon is canceled. Refunds will be available.
• AJC Cleveland’s 17th Annual Global Interfaith Seder at The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood
• NCJW/CLE Passover Tasting Luncheon is postponed
• Beachwood City Schools’ Beachwood Bistro closed
• “Mapping Out Anti-Semitism” class at Temple Israel Ner Tamid in Mayfield Heights postponed
• Solon High School girls’ track parent meeting
• The Shaker Heights High School production of "RENT"
• University Heights Senior Happenings lecture at the library
• The Cleveland Institute of Music Callisto Quartet Recital
Friday, March 20
• Beachwood City Schools’ Beachwood Bistro closed
• The Shaker Heights High School production of "RENT"
• The Cleveland Home + Remodeling Expo
Saturday, March 21
• Battle for the Ballot Talk & Tour at the Cleveland History Center is postponed.
• The Shaker Heights High School production of "RENT"
• The Cleveland Home + Remodeling Expo
• The Cleveland Institute of Music Darius Milhaud Performance Prize Concert
• The Cleveland Institute of Music Preparatory Piano Department Recital
Sunday, March 22
• Temple Beth Shalom Religious School
• Montefiore’s Purim carnival from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
• The Beachwood Arts Council concert scheduled at the Beachwood Community Center
• The Cleveland Home + Remodeling Expo
• The Cleveland Institute of Music Cleveland Youth Wind Symphonies Concert
Monday, March 23
• Inaugural TEDxOhioUniversity in Ohio University’s Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium has been postponed
• The Cleveland Institute of Music Chamber Music Master Class
Tuesday, March 24
• Annual Interfaith Seder at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple
Wednesday, March 25
• “A Very Special Seder” hosted at Congregation Shaarey Tikvah in Beachwood for JFSA Ascentia and YouthAbility
• Schultz Campus for Jewish Life The Lippman school play is postponed
• The Cleveland Institute of Music Faculty Recital: Franklin Cohen & Peter Takács
Thursday, March 26
• Temple Beth Shalom Torah Study
• “Mapping Out Anti-Semitism” class at Temple Israel Ner Tamid in Mayfield Heights postponed
• The Lippman School Lippmanpalooza 2020 is postponed
• University Heights Senior Happenings lecture at the library
Friday, March 27
• The Cleveland Institute of Music Music Theory Colloquium
• The Cleveland Institute of Music CIM Orchestra Concert at Severance Hall
Saturday, March 28
• African American Archives Auxiliary Women’s History Panel Discussion at the Cleveland History Center is postponed.
Sunday, March 29
• Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s Jewish Volunteer Network Good Deeds Day
• Temple Beth Shalom Religious School
• PJ Library Celebrates Passover at Wiggins Place from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
• The Lippman School “Liz, Holly, & The Jolly Lollies Children’s Concert” is postponed
• The Cleveland Institute of Music Chamber Music Master Class
Monday, March 30
• Wolf Religious School: Monday Weekday School. School will resume April 5.
• AJC Cleveland’s Bridge to the World program
• NCJW/CLE Women’s Seder: Planting the Seeds for a New Life is postponed
• The Cleveland Institute of Music Cello Master Class
Wednesday, April 1
• The Cleveland Institute of Music Faculty Recital: Gerardo Teissonnière
Thursday, April 2
• “Mapping Out Anti-Semitism” class at Temple Israel Ner Tamid in Mayfield Heights postponed
• University Heights Senior Happenings lecture at the library
• The Cleveland Institute of Music Musical Luncheon Series: Celebrating the Centennial
• The Cleveland Institute of Music Preparatory Concerto Showcase
Saturday, April 4
• History On Tap: A CLE Speakeasy at the Cleveland History Center is postponed to June 19.
• The Cleveland Institute of Music New Music Symposium
• The Cleveland Institute of Music Preparatory Piano Department Recital
Sunday, April 5
• The Cleveland Institute of Music New Music Ensemble Concert
Thursday, April 9
• Temple Beth Shalom Religious School
Sunday, April 12
• Temple Beth Shalom Religious School
• V.I.P. Passover Experience at The Lippman School is postponed
Tuesday, April 14
• The combined luncheon at the Kirtlander Party Center with the Lake County Retired Teachers Association and the Geauga County Retired Teachers Association
Tuesday, April 21
• NCJW/CLE Gala 125 headlined by Leslie Odom Jr.
– Compiled by Skylar Dubelko