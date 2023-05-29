The Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association has moved forward with the Cleveland Legal Collaborative, an initiative to provide high-quality and affordable legal services to those who do not qualify for assistance from the Legal Aid Society, but also cannot afford market-rate attorneys, according to a news release.
According to “The Justice Gap: The Unmet Civil Legal Needs of Low-Income Americans,” a 2022 report by the Legal Services Corporation, three out of four low-income households in the United States had at least one civil legal issue last year, the release stated. Almost 40% experienced five or more legal issues and over 90% received inadequate or no legal help.
“One of the things that we know in our fight to create opportunities and access is that no one organization can go it alone,” Becky Ruppert McMahon, Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association CEO, said in the release. “It takes a number of partners to make it happen.”
For more information, visit clemetrobar.org/legacy150.