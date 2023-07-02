DSC_0204.JPG

The Living Legacy Award and Legacy in the Making Award honorees during Rock the Bar June 24 at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

 CJN Photo / Courtney Byrnes

As the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association celebrated its 150th anniversary, it combined its annual meeting with the annual Rock the Bar fundraiser June 24 at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The evening included honoring the Legacy150 honorees who received either the Living Legacy Award or the Legacy in the Making Award. As the new president of the bar association, Judge John J. Russo welcomed a smaller crowd to the award ceremony during the VIP reception.

Judge John J. Russo, new president of the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association

“So, this afternoon and this evening we are looking for a great opportunity to celebrate 150 years of this bar association being in existence and the excitement that we have,” Russo said.

Russo introduced those on stage before passing the microphone to Larry Zukerman, past president of the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Foundation who introduced the honorees.

Typically, the bar association would present the Richard W. Pogue Award, but Zukerman said the award was suspended this year in order “to recognize a broader class of members who made their mark on the Bar through the practice of Law and the broader legal community.”

Larry Zukerman, outgoing president of the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association Foundation

Those receiving the Living Legacy Awards included Awatef Assad, Michael J. Frantz, Ian N. Friedman, Karen L. Giffen, Mary C. Groth, Steven S. Kaufman, Hugh E. McKay, Jay Milano, Hon. Dan Aaron Polster, Jan L. Roller, Barbara K. Roman, Carter E. Strang, Hon. Joan Synenberg, Adrian D. Thompson, Robert C. Tucker, Michael N. Ungar, Peter H. Weinberger, and Margaret W. Wong.

The Legacy in the Making Awards honored Brandon E. Brown, Tera N. Coleman and Mag. Kira Sandra Krivosh.

After they accepted their awards, a video was shared of the honorees that played throughout the evening for attendees. Those who attended were also able to explore the exhibits at the Rock Hall and socialize inside and outside the museum as they enjoyed live music, food and drinks.

“This group of 21 honorees represent nearly 1,000 years of practice, which is just unbelievable and we’re just adding to it year after year after year,” Rebecca Ruppert McMahon, CEO of the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association, said. “This 150th anniversary, which we’ve been saying all year long it comes around just once, but what an incredible opportunity to take pause, to reflect and to celebrate and have more than a few laughs.”

Rebecca Ruppert McMahon, CEO of the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association

