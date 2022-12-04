The Cleveland Museum of Natural History, located at 1 Wade Oval Drive in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood, will open some of its new and reimagined spaces and exhibits to the public starting Dec. 7.
As the museum prepares these spaces, it will be closed to the public Dec. 6, offering free admission when it reopens at 10 a.m. Dec. 7.
Included in these new and reimagined spaces are the Smead Discovery Center and the Nathan and Fannye Shafran Planetarium. Throughout the month, the museum will also unveil installations of celebrated works of art, as well as temporary exhibits that include a virtual-reality experience and a close-up look at the world’s smallest species.
“As we enter the middle stage of our construction project – in geological terms it’s the Mesozoic Era – there is much work to be done, but also a great deal that has already been accomplished,” Sonia Winner, the museum’s president and CEO, said in a news release. “Through the transformation and expansion of the museum, we are pioneering new ways for visitors to experience our irreplaceable collections, the groundbreaking work of world-renowned scientists, and dynamic educational programs that inspire awe and encourage curiosity. There are great new things to experience at the museum this fall, and the best is yet to come.”
The re-imagined Smead Discovery Center will continue to offer hands-on learning for children with the addition of more interactive experiences. Located on the lower level of the museum, the space has been completely redesigned with an emphasis on accessible opportunities for all learning styles, the release said. Guests of all ages will be able to dig for dinosaurs, take close looks at museum specimens, design their own constellations and more. The new facility will focus on serving children ages 7 and under, including babies and toddlers.
The Nathan and Fannye Shafran Planetarium has received a software upgrade to Digistar 7 and new seating that allows for customized configurations, the release said. The planetarium also has a new program, “Unfolding the Universe,” which highlights NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope.
The new art gallery space, Corning Gallery, will host a first-edition set of 19th century artist and naturalist John James Audubon’s “Birds of America” and the museum’s set of American pop art artist Andy Warhol’s “Endangered Species,” a portfolio of 10 screen prints featuring of animals at risk of extinction.
Additionally, the newly created Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Community Space will serve as the main lobby for the museum’s expanded education wing, featuring multipurpose space, classrooms and a lab. Also, 3-D movies will now begin showing in the Murch Auditorium for the first time. Made possible through a partnership with D3D Cinema, the auditorium’s inaugural Cinefolio films will include “Superpower Dogs” and “Dinosaurs Alive!”.
Also, the museum’s new Wade Oval Entrance will feature access to a new on-site, year-around cafe, the Origins Cafe, with dining experiences provided by Levy, a hospitality company. Levy will also provide catering for special occasions hosted at the museum.
Unaffected exhibits and programs include the museum’s stegosaurus sculpture, presentations by scientists and guest presenters, the Thelma and Kent H. Smith Environmental Courtyard, the museum’s publicly accessible natural areas, and the live animals in the Ralph Perkin II Wildlife Center & Woods Garden.
Along with the updates, the museum also is starting a new ticketing policy on Dec. 7, requiring visitors to reserve tickets in advance before they arrive at the museum. Advance tickets are available for members to reserve and nonmembers to purchase online at cmnh.org/visit or by phone at 216-231-4600.