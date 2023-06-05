Cuyahoga Community College announced its hiring of Eric Gordon as its senior vice president of Student Development and Education Pipeline in a May 26 news release.
Gordon, who currently serves as the CEO of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, will step down from that role in July, and will start at Tri-C on July 31, serving as a thought partner to Tri-C President Michael A. Baston, according to the release. Gordon has served as CEO of CMSD for the last 12 years, leading the 36,500-student school district.
In his new role, Gordon will lead college-wide initiatives to enhance the student experience, collaborating closely with the college leadership team. By identifying and addressing gaps in student development and support systems, Gordon will empower students on their educational journey and equip them with tools for personal and professional success. He will also develop innovative approaches to ensure smooth transitions from early childhood through postsecondary education and beyond, leading a new P-20 strategy for the college, the release said.
“Eric has held what is arguably one of the most important and challenging jobs in Cleveland for over a decade,” Baston said in the release. “He is widely respected and recognized as an innovative educator with an unfailing commitment to students and an open, collaborative style that has reshaped CMSD. No one understands the challenges facing Cleveland students better than Eric or is more committed to helping them stay in school and ultimately achieve postsecondary education or training.”
In July 2012, Gordon led a citywide coalition to develop Cleveland’s Plan for Transforming Schools, known as The Cleveland Plan, which led to improvements in academic performance, including increasing graduation rates by 29% to a record 80.9%, the release said.
He led another citywide coalition in 2019 that brought Say Yes to Education to Cleveland, providing full-tuition scholarships to eligible CMSD high school graduates. As of spring 2022, 1,329 CMSD students were enrolled in college or career training with a Say Yes Cleveland scholarship.
“This new position at Tri-C will provide additional opportunities for me to develop and implement programs and initiatives that support student development – including programs that increase academic enrichment, expand mentorships and further develop college and career readiness,” Gordon said in the release. “I am most excited about continuing the work I loved most as CMSD’s CEO, serving as an advocate for students, working to address their needs and concerns, and collaborating with community stakeholders to identify and address gaps in the education system.”
Gordon has an Master of Education degree in educational administration and supervision and a Bachelor of Science in secondary education and teaching from Bowling Green State University. He also completed the accelerated licensure program for superintendents at The Ohio State University and advanced study in educational administration and leadership programs at Walden University in Minneapolis, the release said.
Gordon received the Green-Garner Award from the Council of the Great City Schools in 2016, distinguishing him as the top Urban Educator of the Year – the highest national honor for an urban school superintendent. Recognition for his community engagement includes the Diversity Center of Cleveland’s Humanitarian Award, Inside Business Magazine’s Power 100 Award, Smart Business Magazine’s Top 50 Award and the Martha Holden Jennings Foundation’s Outstanding Ohio Superintendent Performance Award.