Coach Sam’s Scholars will host its annual Legends Event May 17 at FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Cleveland Browns, to honor the winners of the 2022 Cleveland Legend award and Steve Friedman Coaches of the Year.
The coach award is given in memory of Steve Friedman, owner of Friedman Auto Sales in Bedford Heights and formerly the operator of Friedman Buick Co. in Mayfield Heights. Friedman died of a heart attack on Nov. 8, 2019 at age 63.
This year’s event will honor Chuck Priefer, former college and NFL coach for teams such as Miami University, Kent State, the Green Bay Packers, San Diego Chargers and the Detroit Lions; Coach Mike Priefer, a Cleveland native and the special teams coordinator for the Cleveland Browns; and Chardon High School assistant coach Frank Hill, who became “well-known for his heroic acts during the 2012 tragic Chardon school shooting when he chased the shooter from the school and spared the lives of so many students and staff,” according to a news release.
The 2022 Cleveland Legend award will be given to Doug Dieken, who played for the Browns from 1971 to 1984, winning NFL Man of the Year in 1982, and then became a legendary radio analyst for 34 seasons. In honor of his retirement in 2021, FirstEnergy Stadium renamed the radio booth the “Doug Dieken Radio Booth.”
The event will feature the presentation of the awards, food, musical performances, networking opportunities, raffles and a silent auction. Proceeds from all sales, auctions and raffles will support the outreach efforts of Coach Sam’s Scholars, the release said.
Founded by former Cleveland Browns coach Sam Rutigliano and Dr. Gregory Collins in 2009, Coach Sam’s Scholars’ mission is to provide intensive literacy intervention integrated with health and fitness and personal development through after-school programming in at-risk communities in Cleveland, the release stated.