Ellie Cohanim, deputy special envoy to monitor and combat anti-Semitism at the U.S. State Department, spoke of the State Department’s three-pronged strategy at accomplishing its task.
Israel Maimon, president and CEO of the Development Corporation for Israel, commonly known as Israel Bonds, welcomed Cohanim and spoke of Israel’s pressing need for capital as it grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Israel is preparing itself for any eventuality,” he said, “and unfortunately, we see the eventuality.”
Cohanim is one of three deputies under Special Envoy Elan Carr, who was appointed by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in February 2019 after the position went vacant since President Donald Trump took office in January 2017.
Support for Israel
In speaking of the State Department’s approach, Cohanim spoke of Trump’s Israel policy as the first prong, of “strengthening, bolstering and supporting the Jewish state of Israel, because when the Jewish state of Israel is strong, we know that Jewish people all around the world are strong too.”
She said his peace plan, “represents a true path for lasting peace in the region,” and that the U.S. declared “the common-sense truth that Israeli West Bank settlements are not inconsistent with international law.” In addition, she said, the U.S. withdrew from the U.N. Human Rights Council, “due to their chronic bias against Israel.” She also mentioned Trump’s decision to move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem and his recognition of Jerusalem as the “eternal capital” of the Jewish people.
Pressure on Iran
The second prong, she said, is “waging a maximum pressure campaign” against Iran. She said the State Department is also targeting Hezbollah internationally.
“Anti-Semitism is part and parcel of the very founding ideology of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” she said, “with the Iranian regime routinely calling for the destruction of Israel and as state policy denying the Holocaust ever took place.”
Cohanim is a native of Iran. She came to the U.S. as a child refugee of the Islamic Revolution of 1979.
“Today, there’s a remnant of a Jewish community in Iran,” she said. “Prior to the Iranian Revolution there was a community of about 100,000 Jews in Iran. The Iranian Jewish community is one of the most ancient in the world dating back … to Persia, the First Temple period.”
She said the Islamic Revolution “pretty much wiped this community out,” leaving about 12,000 Jews in Iran.
“What the regime likes to do is they like to trot out this beleaguered Jewish population and to tell the world, ‘We don’t hate Jews. It’s just the Zionist entity that we want to wipe out.’”
She quoted Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who spoke at the 2019 American Israel Public Affairs Committee Policy Conference about U.S. policy that anti-Zionism is anti-Semitism.
“And so we don’t buy this nonsense that the regime tries to put out – this propaganda,” she said, adding the U.S. is depriving Iran of “diplomatic sanctuary and money for terror.”
She mentioned Iranian major general Qasem Soleimani, who was assassinated by a U.S. drone strike on Jan. 3.
Safeguarding Jews in other countries
She said the third and final prong of the plan is to stand with Jews around the world who find themselves victimized.
She spoke of Egyptian press reports of Huti militias in Yemen “rounding up the local Jewish community and stripping them of their assets.
“The United States denounces these deplorable actions,” she said. “And we denounce the Huti regime reign of terror over the local population, their gross violations of basic human rights and we note the Huti’s anti-Semitic slogan and chant, which called for ‘Death to the U.S., to Israel, Curse on the Jews,’ highly reminiscent of the slogans of their patron-state Iran.”
She went further, saying the U.S. condemns persecution of all religious minorities in Yemen, including Bahai.
“Anti-Semitism is a symbol of something rotten in society,” she said. She mentioned recent displays of anti-Semitism in Europe and said the State Department asks that foreign countries adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of anti-Semitism, which it adopted in 2010. The State Department also asks and that countries appoint a point person on anti-Semitism.
“We feel the first important responsibility of a country – and we consider it a responsibility and not a favor – is the security of the Jewish community,” she said.
She said the State Department also asks countries to “consider their Thereseinstadt responsibilities to pay for the expenses of our living Holocaust survivors.”
In addition, “When it comes to the Middle East, there is a lot of indoctrination of children in hatred,” she said. “We look for revision of textbooks and considerations in their media to pull flat-out anti-Jewish content.”
Reverberations from Israel
Stephanie Bass, past chair of the Cleveland women’s division, posed the question, “Do you expect the extension of sovereignty in the West Bank to increase anti-Semitic sentiments, actions and remarks?”
Cohanim said the very question contained an IHRA definition of anti-Semitism.
“When Jews in any country outside of Israel are being held responsible for the actions of the state of Israel, at that point, that’s anti-Semitism,” she said, adding that bad actors will use any Israeli action as an excuse to target Jews, which she called unacceptable.
“That’s Israel’s sovereign decision to make,” she said. “And within the vision for peace framework (the name of Trump’s peace plan), the United States of course supports such a move.”
