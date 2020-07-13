Ellie Cohanim, the deputy special envoy to monitor and combat anti-Semitism at the U.S. State Department, will be the featured speaker at a virtual event for the Israel Bonds Cleveland Women’s Division at noon July 22.
Cohanim helps inform and carry out policies and related initiatives that aim to counter global anti-Semitism, according to a news release. She has done advocacy and policy development, and worked in journalism and public speaking.
Prior to her current post, she held senior roles with Jewish Broadcasting Service, most recently as senior vice president and a special correspondent handling on-air reporting. Her media experience includes anchoring the broadcast of international gatherings such as the American Israel Public Affairs Committee Policy Conference, the Jewish Federation General Assembly, events for the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations. She also was an officer at Yeshiva University.
She has served on the boards of the American Jewish Committee’s New York region, New York Jewish community relations council and the Ester chapter of Hadassah, which named recognized her a young leader in 2010.
Cohanim arrived as a child refugee to the United States after her family fled the escalating anti-Semitism in Iran during the 1979 Islamic Revolution. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in political science, cum laude, from Barnard College, Columbia University. She performed graduate studies in international relations at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and is a graduate of the Muehlstein Institute for Jewish Professional Leadership/NYU Wagner Graduate School of Public Service. Cohanim is fluent in Hebrew and Farsi.
Debi Slater is the women’s division chair. Lydia Frankel is the women’s division chair.
The event is open to investors who purchase a minimum of $2,500 in Israel bonds or women under the age of 40 who invest $500 or more in Israel bonds.
For more information, email cleveland@israelbonds.com or call 216-454-0180.