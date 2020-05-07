COhatch, a Columbus-based social enterprise will open a community shared work, social and family space in Legacy Village in Lyndhurst before the end of 2020.
COhatch announced in March plans to expand into 10 other Cleveland-area locations, adding on to the company’s footprint of 40 locations since its 2016 creation, according to a news release. COhatch operates 10 Ohio locations in Columbus, Dayton and Springfield, and has additional plans to open 10 more spaces each in Cincinnati and Indianapolis.
The company will renovate and be housed at the former Charming Charlie space at Legacy Village. COhatch will then develop and modernize the 10,000 square feet of community space with the goal of fostering innovation, collaboration and community.
“We are giving local residents another reason to work, meet, live in the vibrant communities that they love,” COhatch Co-founder and CEO Matt Davis said in the release. “We see Cleveland as a perfect fit for our lifestyle concept that brings together entrepreneurs, start-ups, nonprofits and large companies in a community townhall 2.0 concept where we provide the space, locations, tools and activities to help individuals and organizations flourish.”
The space will feature private offices, desks, game areas, co-working areas, meeting rooms, large conference rooms, indoor-outdoor event areas and business amenities consisting of Wi-Fi and fax and mail services.
The meeting and event areas will be available to the community and COhatch members.
“COhatch is a great addition to Legacy Village and the east side of town,” Susan Windle, general manager of Legacy Village, said in the press release. “This is truly a unique concept that aligns well with our brand, complements our lifestyle center and focuses on providing the community with a great resource for living out their most fulfilled lives close to home.”