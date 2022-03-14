COhatch and North High Brewing opened their second Cleveland location in Beachwood with a ribbon-cutting ceremony March 10.
Taking the place of the former Maggiano’s and H&M in Beachwood Place and spanning 33,000 square feet with 60 private offices, seven meeting rooms and five phone booths, this is the largest COhatch location open to date. Other amenities include a podcast room, gaming area, golf simulator and open spaces for coworking or event spaces.
“We wanted to put in coworking, offices, meeting venues and event spaces, but by adding things like the golf simulator that could be used by North High, but also our members get to use that as well,” Matt Davis, founder and CEO of COhatch told the Cleveland Jewish News. “So they could have their kid’s birthday party or play a round of golf in the winter or things like that.”
The Beachwood location is the 16th COhatch to open, with one in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood, nine in Columbus, three in Cincinnati and two in Indianapolis. Davis said there are another 15 locations under construction to be opened in a year. His vision is to continue to expand and add another 10 or more Cleveland locations over the years.
Each COhatch location is specifically designed to match the city and history of the place it is in by repurposing old buildings and with room designs that give nods to the city. The Beachwood location features two side-by-side phone booths with beach and wood themes, and meeting rooms themed after the blizzard of 1978 and the 137-foot fire ladder, largest in Ohio, owned by Beachwood Fire Department.
“We are unbelievably intentional when we repurpose something and everything is radically different,” Davis said. “So you’ll see the same themes, it’ll feel like a COhatch, but like in Ohio City, we’ll represent the history of that building. Or here we’ll do something different to it. And every room has a nod to some sort of theme that was in Cleveland or in Beachwood or wherever the location is from.”
Members have access to any COhatch locations as well as perks like the use of a COhatch vacation home or free access to event spaces for life event parties. Memberships range from $99 a month for access to the space for 10 hours a month, with after 5 p.m. being unlimited, to $250-a-month for full access every day, or upward of $500 a month for private offices. There are also day passes available or meeting room and event space hours.
COhatch partnered with North High Brewing, a Columbus-based brewpub, in 2019 for the location in the Columbus suburb of Dublin and again for both Cleveland locations, with the plan to open more with the partnership.
North High Brewing brings a selection of craft beer and a custom menu of sandwiches, salads and entrees to the location.
“This has been over a year in the works to develop this particular property and I would certainly say this is the most excited we’ve been to open a new location,” Grant Marsh, the corporate experience manager with North High Brewing told the CJN. “There’s certainly a rich history in Beachwood and when this location was presented to us, we certainly jumped at the opportunity.”