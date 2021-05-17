Dr. Bruce H. Cohen, director of the NeuroDevelopmental Science Center at Akron Children’s Hospital in Akron, was appointed chair of the advocacy committee and to the board of directors of the American Academy of Neurology.
Cohen, who is also the interim vice president and medical director of the Rebecca D. Considine Research Institute at the hospitals, joined the AAN in 1985 and received fellow status in 1999. He is one of the world’s leading authorities on mitochondrial disease.
“As a child neurologist, I am fortunate to be able to touch the lives of my patients and their families every day, and in this role, I can do my part in advocating for public policies that support treatments and cures for those afflicted by neurological illnesses,” Cohen said in a news release.
Cohen completed medical school at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University in Bronx, N.Y. Following his pediatrics residency at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, he completed a pediatric neurology residency at the Neurological Institute of New York and Babies Hospital at Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center. He also completed a pediatric neuro-oncology fellowship at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
Cohen is also a professor of pediatrics and professor of integrated health sciences at Northeast Ohio Medical University in Rootstown.
As the chair of AAN’s advocacy committee, Cohen will help direct health policy and drive the legislative and regulatory agenda of the organization. He also organizes programs to improve the engagement of neurologists in health policy issues. As a member of the board of directors, he will help drive the vision and mission of the world’s largest organization of neurologists, totaling 36,000 members.
Cohen has served on the AAN’s medical coding subcommittee since 2008 and was chair from 2013-19, in addition to numerous committees and editorial boards of the organization dating back to 2003.