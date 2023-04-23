Cohen & Company in Cleveland, one of the country’s top tax and accounting firms featuring a nationally recognized investment industry services group, acquired BBD’s investment management group in Philadelphia. BBD-IMG is a leading provider of audit and tax services for registered and unregistered investment companies across the United States. The deal closed March 6.
This acquisition will enhance Cohen & Company’s position as a premium provider of assurance and tax services for the investment industry by promoting greater efficiencies and offering additional talent, depth of services and technology across the organization, according to a news release. As a combined team, Cohen & Company will be the second-largest exchange-traded fund auditor and fourth-largest registered funds auditor in the U.S. by number of funds, the release said. The group will have 300 professionals and will expand Cohen & Company’s footprint to the Philadelphia market.
“We are excited to welcome BBD’s Investment Management Group to our team,” Chris Bellamy, CEO of Cohen & Company, said in the release. “They have long been a well-respected organization in our industry, and our mutual focus on client service and technical rigor makes this deal a perfect fit for both organizations. This addition reflects our continued commitment to exceed client expectations with deep industry knowledge and a strong team. We also look forward to becoming a part of the community in Philadelphia.”
All seven of BBD-IMG’s partners joined Cohen & Company, including managing partner Jim Kaiser, who joined Cohen & Company’s board of managers.
In total, more than 40 audit and tax professionals joined Cohen & Company as part of the agreement.
“In this dynamic environment, it’s crucial to be proactive,” Kaiser said in the release. “The opportunity to join forces with a firm that shares so many of our values, goals and vision for the future is compelling. We are confident that the combined strength of our teams will create meaningful growth opportunities for current staff and will help to ensure that our clients continue to receive the high level of service they have come to expect from both firms. Added capacity and expertise will also continue to differentiate us in the market and will be a huge win for clients and for any new candidates looking to build a career in a great firm.”
Cohen & Company also has offices in Akron, Youngstown, Baltimore, Chicago, Detroit, Milwaukee, New York, Pittsburgh and St. Claire Shores, Mich.