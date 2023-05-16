Cohen & Company recently established The Ronald B. Cohen Forum on Entrepreneurship and Innovation through The City Club of Cleveland, which will host its inaugural event May 19, featuring Eduardo Gonzalez, president of Ferragon Corp. The Forum honors Cohen and his lifelong dedication to entrepreneurship, client care and the accounting profession, according to a news release. Under his stewardship, Cohen & Company has grown into a nationally recognized accounting and consulting firm with approximately 750 associates in seven states, the release stated.
“Ron has had a tremendous impact on the lives of so many people throughout his career, mine included,” Chris Bellamy, CEO of Cohen & Company, said in the releasse. “His unwavering commitment to client service, employees, and the community became the foundational principles guiding our firm. He established the path that paved our way to success, and his legacy continues to inspire and set the direction for our firm.”
Cohen’s reach has been felt throughout the accounting industry and Northeast Ohio, being named “One of the Most Influential CPAs” in the 100-year history of the Ohio Society of CPAs, along with many other accolades, according to the release.
The forum was established through a gift from Cohen & Company, Ron Cohen’s family, friends and supporters.