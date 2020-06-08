David B. Cohen was named interim director of The University of Akron’s Ray C. Bliss Institute of Applied Politics, effective July 1, pending board of trustees approval.
Cohen, a professor of political science who joined UA in 2000, has been serving as assistant director of the Bliss Institute since 2017.
Longtime director Dr. John C. Green retired in December 2019 and was named director emeritus by UA’s board of trustees.
“Training the next generation of political leaders and citizens is an important calling,” Cohen stated in the release. “We educate our students in the ‘nuts and bolts’ of practical, applied politics, which is critical for informed participation in our political system. Our students are ready to step into a variety of politically related careers, which they often begin while students at The University of Akron. It works because our alumni are remarkably successful.”
Cohen earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science and international relations at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, a Master of Arts degree in political science at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn., and a Ph.D. in political science at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, S.C.
The Bliss Institute, established in 1986, is a nationally recognized bipartisan research and teaching institute dedicated to increasing understanding of the political process with special emphasis on political parties, grassroots activity and ethical behavior, according to a news release. It is named for alumnus Ray C. Bliss, who was involved in all levels of party politics during his lifetime, and equally involved with his alma mater.