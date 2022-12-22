The Cleveland Institute of Music awarded Diana Cohen the Alumni Achievement Award for 2023 and Scott Price the Distinguished Alumni Award.
Cohen is a concertmaster of Canada’s Calgary Philharmonic and a co-founder of ChamberFest Cleveland and ChamberFest West. Price is a pianist and educator for children with special needs.
“Although we go through an intensive consideration of many nominees, the choice of Diana and Scott this year was not difficult,” said Scott Harrison, executive vice president and provost of CIM, in a news release. “They work in very different arenas but both are applying their CIM training in creative, meaningful ways and helping others to engage with music. Their careers are examples of what we wish to honor and celebrate, as models for our students and our community.”
Cohen and Price will receive their awards during an honors convocation ceremony at 10 a.m. May 19, 2023. They will also be keynote speakers at the ceremony and perform during the Luminaries Benefit Concert that evening.
“Scott and Diana are the living fulfillments of the CIM standard,” Harrison said in the release. “They’re remarkable artists who’ve taken their degrees from CIM and used them to build more resilient communities. We’re proud to be associated with them and honor their work in this way.”