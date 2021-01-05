Former Shaker Heights resident and former Trump administration official Gary D. Cohn was named vice chairman at IBM and a member of the IBM executive leadership team, according to a Jan. 5 news release.
Cohn will work in partnership with IBM CEO Arvind Krishna and the executive leadership team on a range of business initiatives and external engagement, in areas including business development, client services, public advocacy and client relationship management, the release said.
“I am honored to be joining IBM, one the world’s most important companies, providing technology that helps organizations be agile and resilient in unpredictable times,” Cohn said in the release. “With the company’s long history of innovation and transformation for every technology era, and a focused growth strategy that will capitalize on the enormous opportunity in hybrid cloud and AI, this is an exciting time to begin working alongside Arvind, the IBM team and IBM’s incredible roster of clients.”
Cohn served as assistant to the president for economic policy under President Donald Trump, and was director of the National Economic Council from January 2017 until April 2018. Before serving in the White House, Cohn was president and COO of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., from 2006 to 2016, and previously held a number of other leadership positions during 26 years with the company.
In September 2009, Hillel at Kent State University dedicated the Cohn Jewish Student Center in honor of Cohn, the Cleveland Jewish News previously reported. In May 2015, Cohn gave $750,000 to Gilmour Academy in Gates Mills, from where he graduated, to establish the Gary D. Cohn ‘79 and Brother Robert Lavelle Endowed Scholarship.
“Gary is a globally respected leader with deep experience operating at the center of business and government,” Krishna said in the release. “As a senior representative of IBM, his knowledge of technology and business transformation, combined with policymaking expertise, will bring unique value to our clients and stakeholders as we accelerate our hybrid cloud and AI strategy.”