Cleveland Clinic broke ground May 20 on an expansion of the Cole Eye Institute, more than doubling the size of the facility.
Dr. Tom Mihaljevic, CEO and president of Cleveland Clinic, Dr. Daniel F. Martin, chairman of the Cole Eye Institute and The Barbara and A. Malachi Mixon Institute Chair of Ophthalmology and donors Jeffrey and Patricia Cole gathered to break ground on the new Jeffrey and Patricia Cole building. The new building will be connected to the original building built in 1999, more than doubling the size of the Cole Eye Institute from 130,000 to 280,000 square feet. Construction is expected to begin this summer with completion expected at the end of 2025.
Jeffrey Cole was chairman and CEO of Cole National Corp., which was founded by his late father, Joseph, in Cleveland. He also co-founded Pearle Europe, which is now GrandVision, and he continues to serve on the boards of eye wear companies Safilo and Hilco. Although he no longer works full time, Cole still travels around the world for the eye wear companies with which he is involved.
Cole, who, with his wife Patricia O’Brien Cole, gave a $31.5 million lead gift toward the new $177 million building, told the Cleveland Jewish News he was proud of the project and the difference it will make for the community
Having a new building “feels like the culmination of a dream and a long journey from the very beginning, when 25 years ago, the ground was broken exactly on the same day,” he said. “And now, here we are 25 years later. And it’s very exciting. I’m happy that I’ve lived long enough to do two buildings for the Cole Eye Institute. So, to me, Eye Institute has become one of the great eye care institutions in the world. It’s one of the best parts of the Cleveland Clinic. And it’s something I’m very passionate about.”
Cole said doubling the size of the institute doubles its capacity, which “should really enable Cole to become clearly the No. 1 eye institute in the United States.”
Patricia Cole, told the CJN her husband has been the driving force behind the new building.
“It’s because of my husband’s patience and persistence ... he makes things happen.”
Jeffrey Cole said having healthy eyes is incredibly important to physical as well as mental health.
“There are many people, many, many, many people who don’t know that they can’t see so they can learn to get educated, they don’t become part of society,” Cole said. “As you get older, much older, eye health is key to surviving in life and curing eye problems creates a quality of life that without that quality of life people are completely sad, dispirited and shut-in. Some would say that ‘I’d rather have a heart attack than go blind.’”
Cole said the drive to make a difference is something he learned from his parents.
“They taught me that giving is really something you should learn at an early age because it makes you feel better,” he said. “It helps other people, makes you a better person. And so, for me at least, it’s been more about helping other people than it’s been about trying to make the most money in the world.”