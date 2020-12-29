Two college students from Orange High School in Pepper Pike have found a new way to connect with workout partners.
Andrew Hamilton, a sophomore at Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y., and Jonah Katz, a sophomore at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, have created an app called Pump-Connected Fitness, which allows users to upload their workout videos and connect with other users that share similar workout preferences as them. If a user sees another person with similar interests, they can both contact each other and schedule a workout together in-person or virtually.
“It’s kind of similar to Instagram,” said Katz, who is a Moreland Hills resident. “You basically just set up an account and you fill in some interests. And you give them your preferences. And it’ll show you some content that’s personalized to you.”
Prior to college, Katz and Hamilton were both swimmers at Orange, and found it difficult to find other people who liked to do the same type of workouts that they did. For example, Hamilton, a Pepper Pike resident, was searching for a partner that enjoyed calisthenic workouts. But users can also search for yoga, weightlifting, cardio or other types of workout partners.
The app has more than 250 users and the two business partners are rolling out a new feature at the beginning of next month they said they believe will boost the number of people that will want to use the app. The new feature will allow users to start and stop video recordings of workouts by simply clapping twice.
Katz said this will allow users to save time while recording, because they do not have to walk over to their telephones to manually start and stop recordings each time they are filming something. He also said the technology can cancel out any noise that can be perceived as clapping, such as weights hitting the ground.
“If you’re looking for a trainer or people who are into your style of working out, our goal is to help you connect with people who share those interests and find those people,” Katz said. “Because they exist, but it’s really hard to find them and connect with them.”