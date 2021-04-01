In an effort to increase the amount of Ohio citizens who get the COVID-19 vaccine, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced new initiatives for college students and laborers to get vaccinated.
Beginning next week, the state will partner with colleges and universities to provide vaccine clinics for all college students before the semester ends. And starting April 12, any provider can take up to 25% of their allotted vaccines and vaccinate their own employees or partner with local employers, labor unions or organizations to provide the vaccine.
While college students are less likely to get sick from COVID-19, DeWine said the evidence shows that they are significant carriers because of their higher interaction with other people.
“It’s a strategic move to vaccinate them on campus before they get out in early May and scatter throughout the state and throughout the country," DeWine said.
The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered to college students.
"Virtually every college in the state will be covered by this program," DeWine said.
As the state continue to get shipments of the vaccine, most allotments will be delivered to providers based on county population. However, if demand increases or cases spike in a certain area, those areas could see a surge in shipments. The state is expected to get a shipment of 171,900 vaccines next week.
Ohio is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases specifically near the area that borders Michigan.
Michigan is experiencing 3.5 times more cases than Ohio, which is driven substantially by variants, said Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Ohio’s chief medical officer.
“We are seeing increase COVID activity here in Ohio and that mirrors with what we’re seeing with the rest of the nation,” he said.
Variant activity continues to rise with three specific variants – two from California and one from the United Kingdom – accounting for more than 80 percent of the 620 genomic detections.
The statewide average of new cases per 100,000 population continues to increase.
The Ohio Department of Health is reporting the average is at 167.1 new cases per 100,000 population. The average was at 146.9 last week.
The governor has said health orders will be lifted if the average drops to 50 new cases per 100,000 population.
DeWine encouraged all Ohioans 16 years and older to get vaccinated to help lower the number of cases.
“We can win this race as long as we don’t falter,” Vanderhoff said.
Ohio has had 1,020,041 total cases of COVID-19, the Ohio Department of Health reported April 1.
The number of reported cases increased by 2,475 from March 31 – exceeding the state's 21-day average of 1,672. The state has exceeded the average for three days in a row.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and will be updated twice a week moving forward.
Ohio residents account for a total of 18,609 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported March 30; the median age of those who has died is 80.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 42.
The total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 11,020,748. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 3.6%, with a seven-day moving average of 4%, according to data from March 30.
The ODH reports 53,169 cumulative hospitalizations, and 7,438 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 67.
There are currently 1,039 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus – 261 are in the ICU, and 147 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 968,057 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 102,290 of the cases, 6,157 hospitalizations and 2,003 deaths.
A total of 3,476,566 Ohioans (29.74% of the state's population) have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,006,372 Ohioans (17.16%) completed both doses as of April 1.
This is a developing story.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.