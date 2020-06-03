When Gary Cohen left Colonial Coin and Jewelry at 4:30 p.m. May 30, all was quiet at the Fifth Street Arcades, where his family has had a business for nearly a century.
Cohen locked up and headed home. At 7:30 p.m., he got a call from his alarm company telling him there had been broken glass.
He headed back to the store, arriving at 8 p.m., as the last of the looters were being confronted by one of his neighbors. The owner of Johnnyville Woods had a bat in one hand and a gun in the other in an attempt to protect the property.
“He got rid of some of the last people who were looting in there,” Cohen said. “So that’s what I came down to.”
Every jewelry case was broken.
“We had locked up as much stuff as we could, but there was still some stuff out, so they had a lot of fun in there,” Cohen said.
Cohen saw his store reduced to glass shards and pieces. Jewelry was gone. Coins were gone. There were bullet holes in walls. Every shelf was broken.
The landlord of the property, Dick Pace, was on site. He had been beaten up and suffered a concussion, Cohen said.
Cohen stayed on site waiting for help – police, a contractor to board up the business – and began attempting to clean what was left of his shop. It was hard to move. Glass shards on the floor made footing slick.
“It was an absolute total, total wreck, total disaster,” Cohen said. “The fact that we were a coin and jewelry store, obviously … we were more of a target than a food store.”
A few men from Utah, who were staying at the Marriott Residence Inn, helped him out from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.
“They were so, so nice,” he said. “I got pictures of them.”
At about 1 a.m., Cohen became tired of waiting for the contractor to board the door and windows of the shop, all of which had been broken.
He said all of the 30 to 40 stores in the Fifth Street Arcades were vandalized and looted.
He stepped outside to his car and got a call from the contractor who said someone would be by in an hour. As he walked back to his store, he saw Ohio National Guardsmen – he estimated 300 – were in front of the Fifth Street Arcades. One stopped him and explained that Cleveland was under curfew.
Cohen said when he told the guardsman that he was the owner of a store that had been looted, the person’s tone changed.
“Once they heard that, they were real, nice, and they escorted me… to the store,” he said. “At least, I felt safe for the rest of the night.”
Cohen spent the night at the Marriott Residence Inn from 3 to 8 a.m. As he was leaving, he was told the hotel and the Fifth Streets Arcades were closing for the week.
He said, “They were locking everything down.”
Cohen estimates it will take months to reopen his store.
“The whole arcade’s a total mess, so it’s going to take weeks,” he said. “In our case, it’s going to take months because we’ve got to get all new cases. … Our store was totally destroyed.”