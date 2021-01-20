For Columbus Academy senior Sarah Silver, 18, who has a severe peanut and tree nut allergy, her first dive into creating change around allergy awareness and treatment involved ensuring epinephrine auto-injectors were easily accessible in her school’s cafeteria.
As a member of student council, the New Albany resident worked with the school’s administration to position the lifesaving injectors where students know they can find them quickly, should an allergic reaction occur.
That experience led a family friend, Tiffany Bukoffsky, to connect Silver with Ohio Rep. Don Manning in fall 2019. Manning, who died in March 2020, met with Silver, where she presented her research on how to get epinephrine auto-injectors in Ohio schools. He connected her with former Rep. Dave Greenspan, who had been working with the Suhy family on the Allison Rose Act.
Greenspan helped Silver incorporate her ideas into the act, which was signed by Gov. Mike DeWine earlier this month.
“I believe it will truly save lives,” Sarah told the CJN. “Especially in schools that don’t have a lot of resources and don’t have easy access to epinephrine auto-injectors. I think this will truly both educate students and if anyone ever goes into an allergic reaction, they will know what to do in the situation, but they’ll also know for themselves that in case anything happens and there is an emergency, they are going to be OK.”
Sarah, a member of Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany who will attend the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia in the fall, where she plans to study sociology with a focus on public policy, said one important thing many misunderstand about food allergies is how dangerous food that’s contaminated with a reaction-producing ingredient can be. Think food labels that say “may contain,” “made on equipment” or “made in a facility” with nuts or another potentially dangerous ingredient – all can be very dangerous to those with life threatening allergies.
“I think that would be the hardest thing – that people don’t understand everything that you have to think about when you are eating food, when you are buying food, there’s lots of little logistics to think about,” Sarah said.