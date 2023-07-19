Rachel Bloomekatz of Columbus was confirmed as a U.S. Circuit judge for the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati.
U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Cleveland, spoke in support of her confirmation on the Senate floor in Washington, D.C., on July 18. The Sixth Circuit serves Ohio, Kentucky, Michigan and Tennessee.
“Ms. Bloomekatz brings with her not only impressive legal credentials, but also the intellect, empathy and deep commitment to justice required to serve as a judge on the Sixth Circuit,” Brown said at the hearing. “Ms. Bloomekatz’s thoughtfulness and expertise have earned her support from those across the ideological and political spectrum. She has the experience and qualifications necessary to serve on the Sixth Circuit with distinction.”
Brown also introduced Bloomekatz at her U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing in June 2022.
Bloomekatz is a solo practitioner at Bloomekatz Law LLC, founded in 2019 in Columbus. She is an adjunct professor at The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law.
From 2016 to 2019, she was a principal at Gupta Wessler LLC, and previously an associate at Jones Day LLC in Columbus from 2013 to 2015. She served as an assistant attorney general in the Office of the Attorney General in Boston from 2010 to 2011.
Bloomekatz also served as a law clerk at various levels, including for Justice Stephen Breyer on the U.S. Supreme Court, Judge Guido Calabresi on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, Chief Judge Algernon Marbley of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio and Chief Justice Margaret Marshall on the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court.
Bloomekatz received her Juris Doctor degree from UCLA School of Law in 2008, and her bachelor’s degree from Harvard University in 2004. She grew up in Nashville, Tenn.
“People often think of the courts, especially circuit courts, as something like an ivory tower – detached from people’s everyday lives,” Brown said. “But we know that decisions judges make affect Ohioans’ workplaces and their paychecks and their own personal freedom about how to live their lives. That’s why it matters so much who we promote to these important jobs. We want and we need our brightest talent on the bench. We need thoughtful judges, who adhere to the highest ethical standards, who follow the letter and the spirit of the law. We need judges who are compassionate, and capable of recognizing and understanding the many different perspectives of the people who will come into their courtrooms. And we need judges with wisdom and with a love for our country’s core values.”
Brown said he believes that Bloomekatz will be “that kind of judge.”
“She will protect the rights of all Americans – not just the powerful and the privileged,” he said.