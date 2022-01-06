In November 2019, the work of Nishmat - The Jeanie Schottenstein Center for Advanced Torah Study for Women and its trainees were highlighted at a Columbus event.
At the event at Jay and Jeanie Schottenstein’s home, Rabbanit Chana Henkin, dean and co-founder of Nishmat, gave a d’var Torah written by her son, which highlighted the work of Beruriah, a woman Talmudic scholar.
Cleveland native Jeanie Schottenstein grew up at Park Synagogue, then in Cleveland Heights. She is now a member of Torat Emet in Columbus.
“All of the students who are part of the program traveled to Columbus because one of our students lives in Columbus,” Atara Eis, director of Nishmat’s Miriam Glaubach Center, told the Cleveland Jewish News. “It was just so perfect because they really have been strong supporters since its beginning.”
The students came from as far away as London and Sydney, Australia for that event.
“It just felt like, wow, you did this,” Eis said. “You enabled this institution. And because of the efforts of the Schottenstein family who supported this institution in Israel, now we were able to bring one of the projects right into their community.”
Jeanie Schottenstein credited Henkin for her vision in understanding how to mesh technological advances regarding fertility treatments with halachah.
Yoetzot Halachah, with their deep understanding of both Jewish law and women’s health, have become resources to both doctors and rabbis as well as women and their husbands.
Schottenstein said she and her husband, Jay Schottenstein, first met Henkin in the early 1990s when they brought her to Columbus to lecture to Jewish women. She was recommended by Rabbi Alan G. Ciner, who then led Bexley’s Congregation Agudas Achim.
Since then, the Schottensteins developed a strong respect and friendship with Henkin and subsequently backed her vision that, “By educating women, you teach generations,” Jeanie Schottenstein told the CJN.
Women can ask Yoetzot Halachah questions in person, on the phone or on Nishmat’s website.
“The hits on that website are incredible,” Schottenstein said. “Like in the millions. The majority of those are questions that would have gone unasked. And how many babies have been born because of the accessibility of this?”