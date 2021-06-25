A Columbus man who was charged with a federal hate crime after making threats and antisemitic remarks to his next-door neighbors has relocated out of Franklin County and has no plans to occupy his Columbus home, his lawyer told the Cleveland Jewish News June 21.
Douglas G. Schifer, 66, is set to accept a plea arrangement for a misdemeanor charge June 28 in U.S. District Court of Southern Ohio in Columbus, said Samuel H. Shamansky of the Shamansky Law Office in Columbus.
Shamansky, who is Jewish, said despite the nature of the alleged crime, he is comfortable representing Schifer because he believes in second chances and his client wants to change.
Schifer is accused of using force and threatening his neighbors, Tiffany and Nick Kinney of the Columbus neighborhood of Olde Towne East because they are Jewish. Schifer was arrested March 18. If convicted, he could face up to one year in prison and a possible fine of up to $100,000.
In the Nov. 7, 2020, incident, Schifer shouted antisemitic slurs, obscenities and other derogatory language about their religion to his neighbors, according to the Kinneys. Court documents state he broke one of the Kinneys’ windows and spat at one of them. He also allegedly said he would shoot the neighbors, poison their dog and burn down a garage they were remodeling into an apartment. An FBI investigator said Schifer made references to gassing Jewish people and burning them in ovens, according to the complaint.
Shamansky said he was comfortable taking the case.
“No. 1, I believe in helping people,” Shamansky said. “I also believe that people make mistakes and learn from them. And so I had no hesitancy or reluctance to take Mr. Schifer’s case.
“Do I believe that people sometimes act out of fear and ignorance? Most of the time. Do I believe that there’s a silver lining to bad behavior? Sometimes. And so I do my level best to help people.”
Shamansky said Schifer is accepting responsibility, offering an apology, going to counseling “to get to the root of the problem,” and has “an abiding conviction to doing the right thing. ... So, actually, I feel really good about representing him.”
He said his client is “completely repentant, to use a term that I learned in Saturday school many years ago. And so, as you are aware, faithful righteous people accept apologies and understand that people can change and be different, but that actions speak louder than words. So, he ... already has moved out of the neighborhood.”
Shamansky would not reveal Schifer’s new address, but said it is in a county that is not contiguous to Franklin County. He said Schifer plans to rent his Columbus home to tenants.
Shamansky said the Kinneys and their parents are his friends.
“I know them personally and I think they’re extraordinarily good people,” Shamansky said. “But I also know that my client means to be different.”
Jennifer Thornton, outreach coordinator for the U.S. Department of Justice, wrote in a June 21 email to the CJN the details of Schifer’s plea hearing will be provided once it is accepted by the court.
On May 11, assistant U.S. attorneys Peter K. Glenn-Applegate and Heather A. Hill filed misdemeanor information showing one count of criminal interference with right to fair housing.
The Kinneys were offered pro bono legal counsel through the Anti-Defamation League’s Ohio Antisemitic Hate Crime & Extremism Legal Assistance Project. The legal assistance project was launched as a collaboration between the ADL’s regional and national offices in July 2020 to allow victims of antisemitic or extremist hate or harassment in Ohio to use attorneys on a pro bono basis to seek civil litigation.
Carole S. Rendon, a partner at BakerHostetler in Cleveland is representing the Kinneys. Multiple attempts to reach her for comment were unsuccessful.