In support of Mental Health Awareness Month, Suburban Temple-Kol Ami in Beachwood is bringing comedian, disability and mental health activist Pamela Schuller to a virtual event at 7 p.m. May 2.
Schuller, 35, of New York City, was born in Toledo and grew up in Indiana, eventually attending boarding school in Burlington, Vt., where she first took the stage as a stand-up comedian.
She had been kicked out of her childhood synagogue because of her Tourette syndrome.
“She just cried,” Schuller said of her mother’s response. “And my whole family quit and we’ve never been back. It took her years to join a synagogue again and she did and loves it.”
Schuller has obsessive compulsive disorder and anxiety disorder, and lists her height as 4-feet, 6 inches.
“I like to tell people I’m a triple threat because of those things,” she said.
Schuller said her Tourette syndrome does not interfere with her performances, in which she calls her audiences to embrace a philosophy of “yes and” toward those with differences – saying yes as often as possible, provided people don’t pose harm to themselves or others.
“I perform about loving the heck out of your differences,” she said, adding that she mixes comedy and storytelling in her shows.
“There’s tons of ways synagogues can get to ‘yes and,’” Schuller said, among them, placing inclusion at the forefront of their priorities, establishing inclusion committees, through the choices of book clubs and by hiring speakers, “trying to make it part of the fabric, not an afterthought.”
Schuller shared a D’var Torah with members of Suburban Temple-Kol Ami earlier this year that was popular among members, according to the temple.
The evening of funny thoughts on serious issues will be emceed by Deena Nyer Mendlowitz, the award-winning founder of Cleveland’s Mass Hysteria Improv Comedy Fest.
To attend the free event, visit suburbantemple.org/specialevents.html.