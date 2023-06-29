While Jewish conspiracy theories aren’t funny on their own, two Jewish artists are working to find humor in their absurdity and address and debunk the central talking points of these stories in their soon-to-be-released comic book.
“Some of the Most Outrageous Jewish Conspiracy Theories from the POV of a 14 Year Old White Supremacist” by Roots Metals and Cleveland artist Shari Ross is an upcoming self-published comic book that does just that, according to Debbie Lechtman, a California-based Jewish, Israeli and Latina author, content creator, educator and artist. Roots Metals is her online persona.
“For the longest time, my friends and I have always joked around (about this) because antisemitic conspiracies are so ridiculous,” Lechtman, 32, said. “I figured it would be funny if someone wrote a satirical book based on an actual white supremacist meeting. But it wasn’t until later that I determined it should be me. To be fair, I don’t have the budget for a whole graphic novel, so I said, ‘Why not a comic book?”
Lechtman said she contacted Ross early in the process, after previously having worked with them on illustrating a book Lechtman wrote about Jewish fairy tales, “THE WITCHES OF ESCAZÚ (and Other Jewish Fairytales).” Having liked their work on that project, Lechtman said she felt Ross would be perfect for this project, too.
When presented with the concept, Ross said they felt it was “interesting” and definitely a project they wanted to work on. Ross, 33, lives in the Coventry Village neighborhood in Cleveland Heights. They grew up in Mayfield before moving to New York City for college.
“(Lechtman) said she wanted to make a different type of fairytale book based off the stupidest antisemitic conspiracy theories,” Ross recalled. “We hashed it out on and off for a while, got the pieces together, the script together and she did all the research and writing while I also did some writing as well, and it just really came together.”
Many Zoom meetings, drafts, storyline work and illustrations later, Lechtman said the pair arrived on something that excited them both. It was also Lechtman’s first comic book, but it is a common style for Ross’ work.
“I’ve read graphic novels I think are awesome, but it’s what Shari does,” Lechtman said. “It’s just funny. My whole idea was that if people are going to say these crazy things about Jews, let’s just go with it. Let’s see how this would play out, and the more you think about it, the more ridiculous it is. In a graphic format, you really get to see how ridiculous things are.”
But the comic doesn’t just provide a space to make fun of these conspiracy theories. Each theory touched upon in the narrative is also accompanied by an explainer and sources to disprove them to further educate readers, Lechtman said.
“The educational aspect of the comic book is pretty extensive,” she said. “We don’t want it to fall into the wrong hands and give people ideas, so we’re very conscious of that.”
The educational part was a big draw for Ross, they said, as a fan of other comics like “We Spoke Out: Comic Books and the Holocaust” by Rafael Medoff, Neal Adams and Craig Yoe, and “Klezmer” by Joann Sfar, which both have an educational aspect to the storytelling.
“One of the main points we wanted to come across for this project is that antisemitism does not just exist on the right,” they said. “It manifests in every corner of the political spectrum, and that’s something people need to understand and be aware of. I’m hoping that this is somewhat of an eye-opener and makes people think a bit. There is so much nuance in speaking about these types of topics.”
Indicating that the topics aren’t just “random thoughts” but “backed up material,” Ross said they hope readers not only laugh but see the comic as an educational tool.
“We say at the beginning that we hope readers either love or hate the comic, and it’s our way of saying that they’d hate the comic because it disproves their beliefs, and we’re fine with that,” Ross said. “When you have a certain mindset, regardless of your beliefs, it takes a while to change that. So, I hope it changes minds, makes some people angry and that some people love it. That’s all we can hope.”
Lechtman added, “We just hope it’s in a digestible format that will stick with people. I also hope they laugh – if we don’t laugh, we cry.”
The book is available for pre-order on Lechtman’s website, rootsmetals.com, for $20 for a limited time.