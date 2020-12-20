Since 2018, a group of parents of students at Fuchs Mizrachi School in Beachwood has been meeting to study Torah and engage with Judaism in both serious and passionate ways.
The Community Beit Midrash, the brainchild of Ezra and Rachel Stark, Dr. Ari Wiesen and leaders at the school and Green Road Synagogue in Beachwood, offers a spirited approach to Modern Orthodox Judaism, including opportunities for men and women separately as well as for couples.
“Lots of different visions collided,” said Gabe Falk, a rabbinic intern at Green Road Synagogue, who teaches with the initiative.
In its first two years, programming rotated between Beachwood Kehilla and Green Road Synagogue.
Now, as Green Road Synagogue has opened its new building, the Community Beit Midrash has made its new home there, with about 100 people involved.
“It isn’t just a physical beit midrash (study house), but it’s really a community,” Falk said.
Most weeknights, people come together to study. The completion of the parking lot will allow the group to begin davening at Green Road Synagogue. Smaller events, such as study sessions, already take place there.
“We’re interested in modern thinkers, particularly Rav Kook,” said Falk, referring to Abraham Isaac Kook, who was the chief rabbi of Israel prior to its founding as a state.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging to the group, with meetings moving to a virtual format, and more recently to a hybrid format, with some people attending in person and others attending virtually.
Prior to the High Holy Days, during the Hebrew month of Elul, organizers offered study classes six nights a week. Recently, a halacha class, focused on Jewish law, has started for men.
Rabbi Ezra Pachino, 34, a native of Tzfat, relocated to University Heights with his family to launch the program during a three- to four-year stay.
“It’s very exciting the point that we’ve reached, how many people are connected to our beit midrash and how much energy we’ve built,” Pachino said.
Pachino has Rav Ir status, the highest level of ordination in Israel.
At Community Beit Midrash, “We understand that our main goal is to help people encounter Torah in their lives,” he said. “For some people this is through study, but for other people it is through singing.”
Falk said the pandemic is continuing to provide challenges.
“The community aspect of a community midrash is not being manifest in its fullest sense right now,” he said. “Food is a big driver of Jewish community, and we can’t serve food at the moment.”
Still, the programming continues.
On Dec. 15, a Chanukah event for women, which included words of Torah, a poetry reading and a chesed project of decorating and providing duffle bags for foster children, served as the launch for Beit Midrash l’Nashim, a women’s beit midrash.
For Dr. Avi Sher, the start of the Community Beit Midrash dovetailed with his relocation to Cleveland with his family from Southfield, Mich. Sher is a Beachwood orthodontist and father of three. His children attend Fuchs Mizrachi School.
“I was excited to learn Torah here,” he said about his decision to settle in Cleveland, “And then they started it and it was such a natural fit.”
Getting in at the start, he has seen the growth and enjoyed taking part.
“Fuchs Mizrachi does such a good job of instilling Torah values to our kids, to our children,” he said. “And this is the way that we bring that same level of Torah to the adults. ... It’s our way to kind of like work in tandem.”