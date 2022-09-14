More than 175 fans, friends and family came together Sept. 10 to celebrate the life of CJN sports columnist and sportscaster Les Levine, who was a fixture on the local sports scene for more than five decades.
Levine died at age 74 on Feb. 3, 2021, following a protracted battle with diabetes and Parkinson’s disease. A Twinsburg resident at the time of his death, he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2018.
His brothers, Bill Levine and Stu Levine, organized the event that was held at Beachwood High School.
A panel of Levine’s colleagues, Pat McCabe, Mike Snyder, Jim Ingraham, Bud Shaw, Dan Coughlin, Mike Masetta, Tom Withers and Larry Morrow, shared stories about Levine and about their personal relationships they had with him.
Once the panel concluded their stories, many in the audience – who had interacted with him on radio, television, in the CJN or the internet – came to microphones to voice tributes about him.
The term “mensch” seemed to come up quite often, his brothers said.
The Levines extended special gratitude to Beachwood Superintendent Robert Hardis and the district for allowing the Levine family to celebrate in the auditorium.
