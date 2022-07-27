The Solon Recreation Department held a public open house to hear feedback and suggestions from residents on how to improve its parks and department offerings on July 21 at the Solon Community Center.

According to Rich Parker, director of recreation, the event was interactive allowing attendees to comment on the department’s current park master plan to engage residents to hear what they enjoy, but also what they would like to see more of or added to the department’s regular offerings.

“Based on my observations, it was great,” Parker said. “People were looking for more trails, paths and walkways, feeding into the connectivity around town. They were also able to express their concerns about the condition of current park features. But, it was also a two-way thing. We were able to share what improvements we were hoping for in the future too.”

Parker said the playground was brought up “quite a bit,” as well as requests for more shade, more regular up-keep of spaces and calls for more multi-use open space in the parks where they can do more activities besides traditional sports.

Designed in multiple stations, attendees could visit and express what areas of parks and recreation were most important to them. At one, patrons were given $10,000 of fake funds to spend how they would like within the department – with a series of boxes where they could invest their money in pre-suggested areas or even make up something of their own.

“It gave a really easy visual to see this information – both for participants and staff – and understand exactly where and what improvements people wanted,” Parker said.

While the information gleaned from the event is important, Parker said this was only one of many outreach efforts the department has conducted. To date, it has also received over 1,400 survey responses on what residences would like to see from parks and recreation. Surveys can still be sent in through August. Another open house is also scheduled during Solon Home Days on July 30.

After the dust settles, Parker said consultants will process the information and give their feedback. Then, a steering committee made up of staff from the recreation department and throughout the city alongside residents will take those recommendations and make their own, while his department will also look over what has been learned. Coming from that, a plan for park improvements should take shape, Parker said.

“That will translate into budgetary requests from the department,” he said. “We’re continuing to get feedback from the community about the changes they want. At the end of this, we’ll have a plan that we will begin implementing at the beginning of next year to improve our parks.”