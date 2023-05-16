The second annual Great Jewish Family Festival – Lag B’Omer 5783! was held May 9 at Waxman Chabad Center in Beachwood.

Attendees enjoyed inflatables, rides, booths, games, food and a grand marching parade through the streets of Beachwood.

