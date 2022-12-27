Mitzvah Morning at The J was held Dec. 25 at the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood, where attendees performed community service projects to celebrate Chanukah.
The service opportunities included packaging hygiene items for Bellefaire JCB’s homeless youth initiative, making Chanukah cards for seniors at Menorah Park, writing letters for Israeli lone soldiers, making no-sew blankets for Hebrew Shelter Home and creating trail mix jars for first responders to be delivered that same day.
Close
Sarah Jaffe Kasden, program manager or Jewish life and culture at the Mandel JCC, welcomes the crowd.
Guests listed to opening remarks.
Lisa Hacker, director of the Jewish Volunteer Network at the Jewish Federation of Cleveland speaks about the morning’s events.
Nancy Zimmerman, director of Jewish life and culture at the Mandel JCC, addresses the crowd.
Attendees enjoy breakfast.
Natasha Sheridan and her daughter, Zella, 2, of Solon
Jonah Mellors, 7, of Shaker Heights and Kenny Kluger, 7, of Beachwood test their skills at basketball shooting.
Liza Adams of Twinsburg with her children, Evie, 5, and Gavin, 2, package hygiene items for Bellefaire JCB’s homeless youth initiative.
Yakira Hildebrand, 12, of Beachwood makes a trail mix jar for first responders.
Alayna Sanders, 16, and Susan Sanders of Solon
Attendees prepare treats for first responders.
Sam Friedlander of Solon writes a card for a lone soldier in Israel.
Eva Friedlander, 6, of Solon creates a Chanukah card to be given to residents at Menorah Park in Beachwood.
Amanda Karp and her daughter, Jane Emerman, 7, of Moreland Hills make a Chanukah card to be given to residents at Menorah Park in Beachwood.
Deborah Silverman and her son, Koby, 5, of Beachwood make a card to be set to a lone soldier in Israel.
Courtney Fishman of Moreland Hills and her children, Emery, 6, and Charlie, 9, make a blanket for the Hebrew Shelter Home.
Shani Kadis of Beachwood and her son, Spencer, 13, work on a blanket for the Hebrew Shelter Home.
Sarah Jaffe Kasden, program manager or Jewish life and culture at the Mandel JCC, welcomes the crowd.
Guests listed to opening remarks.
Lisa Hacker, director of the Jewish Volunteer Network at the Jewish Federation of Cleveland speaks about the morning’s events.
Nancy Zimmerman, director of Jewish life and culture at the Mandel JCC, addresses the crowd.
Attendees enjoy breakfast.
Natasha Sheridan and her daughter, Zella, 2, of Solon
Jonah Mellors, 7, of Shaker Heights and Kenny Kluger, 7, of Beachwood test their skills at basketball shooting.
Liza Adams of Twinsburg with her children, Evie, 5, and Gavin, 2, package hygiene items for Bellefaire JCB’s homeless youth initiative.
Yakira Hildebrand, 12, of Beachwood makes a trail mix jar for first responders.
Alayna Sanders, 16, and Susan Sanders of Solon
Attendees prepare treats for first responders.
Sam Friedlander of Solon writes a card for a lone soldier in Israel.
Eva Friedlander, 6, of Solon creates a Chanukah card to be given to residents at Menorah Park in Beachwood.
Amanda Karp and her daughter, Jane Emerman, 7, of Moreland Hills make a Chanukah card to be given to residents at Menorah Park in Beachwood.
Deborah Silverman and her son, Koby, 5, of Beachwood make a card to be set to a lone soldier in Israel.
Courtney Fishman of Moreland Hills and her children, Emery, 6, and Charlie, 9, make a blanket for the Hebrew Shelter Home.
Shani Kadis of Beachwood and her son, Spencer, 13, work on a blanket for the Hebrew Shelter Home.
Attendees enjoyed a light breakfast, and the The J’s facilities were available for everyone to use following the event.
The Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s Jewish Volunteer Network was a co-sponsor of the event.