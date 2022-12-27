DSC_0108.JPG

Courtney Fishman of Moreland Hills and her children, Emery, 6, and Charlie, 9, make a blanket for the Hebrew Shelter Home.

 CJN Photo / Bob Jacob

Mitzvah Morning at The J was held Dec. 25 at the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood, where attendees performed community service projects to celebrate Chanukah.

The service opportunities included packaging hygiene items for Bellefaire JCB’s homeless youth initiative, making Chanukah cards for seniors at Menorah Park, writing letters for Israeli lone soldiers, making no-sew blankets for Hebrew Shelter Home and creating trail mix jars for first responders to be delivered that same day.

PHOTOS: Mitzvah Morning at The J, Dec. 25, 2022

1 of 17

Attendees enjoyed a light breakfast, and the The J’s facilities were available for everyone to use following the event.

The Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s Jewish Volunteer Network was a co-sponsor of the event.

