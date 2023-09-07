Cailey Zelwin, from left, Courtney Zelwin and Jeremy Zelwin receive a $3,000 check from Nicole Dauria, owner of Pop Culture CLE in Solon, for the “Be Like Cole Fundraiser” at Cole Zelwin Memorial Night on Sept. 5 at Solon High School’s Stewart Field.
The Solon High School boys’ soccer team hosted Cole Zelwin Memorial Night on Sept. 5 at Solon High School’s Stewart Field.
Cole, a fifth grader at Solon’s Orchard Middle School who died in May at age 11 from acute myeloid leukemia, was honored with 39 seconds of silence and a fundraiser for the Cole Zelwin Memorial Foundation at the game.
“We are so appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from the community,” Courtney Zelwin, Cole’s mother, wrote the Cleveland Jewish News in an email. “Cole was the most selfless and kind child. He always wanted to do for others.”
Following the Comets’ junior varsity game, the Zelwin family was presented with a signed soccer ball from the varsity soccer team captains and a check for $3,000 from Pop Culture CLE in Solon for the Cole Zelwin Memorial Foundation. The varsity game followed.
Baked goods, including brownies, cupcakes and Rice Krispies treats made by local bakeries and community members were sold alongside leukemia awareness bracelets, Popsicles and T-shirts. All proceeds went to the Cole Zelwin Memorial Foundation.
The soccer players wore orange socks in honor of Leukemia Awareness Month and warm-up jerseys with “CZ#39” on the sleeves to honor Cole, who wore No. 39 while playing soccer with the Solon Soccer Club.
Zach Zelwin, Bailey Garrard, Chase Zelwin, Ari Zelwin, Drew Lazerick, Cailey Zelwin, Brayden Garrard, Beckett Garrard and Bryce Boro, cousins and sibling of Cole Zelwin, at the Cole Zelwin Memorial Night on Sept. 5 at Solon High School Stewart Field in Solon.
Courtney and Jeremy Zelwin embrace Nicole Dauria, owner of Pop Culture CLE, after she presents a $3,000 check for the Cole Zelwin Memorial Foundation from the “Be Like Cole Fundraiser” at the Solon High School boys’ soccer team Cole Zelwin Memorial Night on Sept. 5 at Solon High School Stewart Field.
Darcy Hershey chaired the Cole Zelwin Memorial Night for Solon Boys Soccer on Sept. 5 at Solon High School Stewart Field.
“It was a tremendous loss,” Darcy Hershey, bake sale chair, told the CJN. “People want to do what they can.”
The fundraiser served to involve and inform the community about the Cole Zelwin Memorial Foundation, Hershey said, and raise money for it.
“He was my little buddy,” Nicole Dauria, owner of Pop Culture CLE, told the CJN about Cole, who frequented her handcrafted dessert shop.
One day, Cole came to her asking to put his artwork in her store. Dauria asked him to take elements of pop culture artists and create his own art highlighting Pop Culture CLE, which he did, she recalled.
After Cole’s death, Dauria printed the pink Popsicle painting he created on T-shirts and sold them to the community, raising money for the Cole Zelwin Memorial Foundation.
To honor Cole’s memory and his love for helping others, the Zelwin family started the Cole Zelwin Memorial Foundation to raise money to find a cure for acute myeloid leukemia through research, and to help other families who have been affected by pediatric acute myeloid leukemia.
“We started the Cole Zelwin Memorial Foundation to help other families because we know that is what Cole would have wanted,” Courtney Zelwin said. “We wouldn’t be able to succeed without the community backing our cause. He touched so many lives in his short 11 years of life and through his foundation, he can continue to help others. We want to keep Cole’s legacy going and continue to write his story.”
Solon’s varsity team tied, 1-1, with Stow, with midfielder Rowan Hirsh scoring the Comets’ goal. The Comets’ junior varsity team beat Stow 1-0 with forward Selman Cekic scoring.
To learn more about the Cole Zelwin Memorial Foundation, visit colezelwin.com.