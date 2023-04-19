B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike will mark Yom Ha’atzmaut April 26 with a free concert featuring Rami Feinstein and Cantor Alyssa Rosenbaum.
As the congregation plans and hosts events for the year-round celebration of Israel’s 75th independence day, the concert is the biggest event to date with more than 300 people expected to attend, Adam Hirsh, co-chair of the Israel at 75 committee with Zehava Galun, told the Cleveland Jewish News.
“We’re very excited to celebrate Yom Ha’atzmaut for Israel 75 at B’nai Jeshurun,” Hirsh said. “And there will be a series of events continuing throughout the summer, into the fall to keep the celebration going.”
He said each year the congregation tries to bring the joy and celebration of Israel and up lift other community celebrations, so the committee jumped at the opportunity to kick off Yom Ha’atzmaut with a community concert.
Born in New York and raised in Israel, Feinstein is a singer-songwriter who just completed recording his fourth album, “It’s Gotta Mean Something.” He has been performing for over 15 years in Israel and the United States. Feinstein is the community shaliach for the Akron Jewish community.
Rosenbaum has served B’nai Jeshurun as cantor since last July. Following some activities for all ages from 6 to 7 p.m., she will begin the concert with some Israeli favorites.
“We encourage people to come early and get ready to celebrate Israel,” said Hirsh, who is the executive director at Hillel at Kent State University. “There will be crafts and a little nosh, dancing, a photo booth, and then the concert will start at 7 p.m. with music from Cantor Alyssa Rosenbaum, who will sing some traditional Israel songs, and followed by the concert by Rami Feinstein, who’s a tremendous Israeli musician, who’s going to play a lot of his original songs.
“It’s going to be a really joyous concert.”
The concert is free to attend and open to the community, but people are asked to register ahead of time. A dessert reception will follow the concert.
“We’re very excited to be able to host this event for the community, a way to kick off our community’s Israel 75 celebrations that will go into May,” Hirsh said. “And we encourage everyone to come by for a great evening of music.”