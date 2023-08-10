The Cleveland Jewish News released the concluding episode of its first podcast Aug. 8.
The podcast is a multi-episode series about the story of Aliza Sherman, a 53-year-old in-vitro fertilization nurse and Beachwood mother who was murdered in downtown Cleveland 10 years ago. The first episode of “Aliza: Her Story at 10 Years” is available on major podcast platforms such as Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Google Podcasts and RadioPublic, as well as at cjn.org/podcast.
For some, Sherman’s name is associated only with tragedy: a Beachwood nurse on the verge of a disputed divorce trial, stabbed 11 times and left for dead on the sidewalk. But the truth is more complicated – and more interesting.
What does justice for Aliza Sherman look like in 2023? It includes convicting her killer, of course, but 10 years later, it also means inspiring change – in Sherman’s honor – to improve systems that failed her and continue to fail other victims of violence. In this episode, co-hosts Mike Butz and Sara Shookman examine the problems and possible solutions, and they share how the Aliza Sherman Fund at Cleveland Clinic will ensure Sherman’s legacy is one of healing and helping those in need.
The podcast was created in partnership with Jennifer Sherman, Aliza’s daughter and a lead advocate working to create change surrounding her mother’s case, who is serving as an executive producer with the CJN on the series. Butz and Shookman, hosts and reporters of the podcast, are both award-winning journalists.
The podcast has been released on a triweekly basis. While the episode released Aug. 8 is the last in this current series, additional episodes of “Aliza: Her Story at 10 Years” may be released as new developments come to light in the case.
To listen to all 4 episodes of the podcast and subscribe to hear future episodes, visit cjn.org/podcast or search for the Cleveland Jewish News or “Aliza: Her Story at 10 Years” on any of the aforementioned podcast platforms.
To learn more and support the Aliza Sherman Fund, visit give.ccf.org/alizashermanfund.
The reward for information leading to Aliza Sherman’s killer stands at $100,000 – the largest reward in Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County history. Anyone with information regarding Sherman’s murder should contact Crime Stoppers at 25crime.com or 216-252-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward if the information given leads to an arrest or grand jury indictment of a felony offender.